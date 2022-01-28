 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Deanco Auction hosting annual Farm and Construction equipment public auction
Headland is having one of the city’s largest events this weekend.

Deanco Auction is hosting its annual Farm and Construction Equipment Public Auction Jan. 27-29. Thousands of individualsl travel through Headland during this time. The Headland Police Department reminds drivers that U.S. Highway 431 near the auction will be treated as a work zone. Drivers must use caution while traveling the highway.

The Headland Police Department and Deanco want everyone who attends this year’s auction to enjoy the event. However, put safety first and obey all traffic laws.

Equipment available during the sale includes: farming equipment, farming attachments, row crop equipment, field equipment, construction equipment, heavy-duty trucks, trailers and vehicles.

