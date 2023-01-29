Dean's, President's list students named for UA Fall 2022 term

TUSCALOOSA — A total of 12,791 students enrolled during Fall Semester 2022 at The University of Alabama were named to the dean's list with an academic record of 3.5 (or above) or the president's list with an academic record of 4.0 (all A's). These driven students are making waves across UA's more than 70 undergraduate programs and 12 colleges and schools.

The UA dean's and president's lists recognize full-time undergraduate students. The lists do not apply to graduate students or undergraduate students who take less than a full course load.

The 2022 fall lists include the following students:

Kealan Hatfield of Abbeville was named to the President’s List.

Megan Ludlam of Abbeville was named to the Dean’s List.

James Cook of Ariton was named to the Dean’s List.

Colin Portwood of Ariton was named to the President’s List.

Victoria Riley of Ariton was named to the Dean’s List.

Kinion Fowler of Ashford was named to the President’s List.

Taylor Greggs of Ashford was named to the Dean’s List.

Alex Lewis of Banks was named to the Dean’s List.

Jordan Jones of Brantley was named to the Dean’s List.

Natalie Kennedy of Brantley was named to the President’s List.

Ally-Anna Outlaw of Brundidge was named to the Dean’s List.

Catharine Stockstill of Brundidge was named to the Dean’s List.

Jonathan Norfus of Clayton was named to the Dean’s List.

Laura Meadows of Cottonwood was named to the Dean’s List.

Abigail Britton of Daleville was named to the President’s List.

Haley Habbard of Daleville was named to the Dean’s List.

Akiyah Peterson of Daleville was named to the President’s List.

Breana Siegler of Daleville was named to the Dean’s List.

Callie Anderson of Dothan was named to the President’s List.

Megan Andrews of Dothan was named to the President’s List.

Abby Armstrong of Dothan was named to the President’s List.

Colton Ash of Dothan was named to the President’s List.

Gabrielle Barnes of Dothan was named to the Dean’s List.

Kayla Battles of Dothan was named to the Dean’s List.

Emily Beckett of Dothan was named to the President’s List.

Claire Bertagnolli of Dothan was named to the Dean’s List.

Jayden Blackmon of Dothan was named to the Dean’s List.

Ella Boyd of Dothan was named to the President’s List.

Nicholas Broxton of Dothan was named to the Dean’s List.

Katelyn Bublitz of Dothan was named to the Dean’s List.

Westly Buntin of Dothan was named to the Dean’s List.

Caley Caldwell of Dothan was named to the Dean’s List.

Colton Carpenter of Dothan was named to the President’s List.

Abbie Chan of Dothan was named to the President’s List.

Matthew Chan of Dothan was named to the President’s List.

Gabrielle Chukwu of Dothan was named to the Dean’s List.

Charles Ciccarelli of Dothan was named to the President’s List.

Jett Clayton of Dothan was named to the Dean’s List.

Emily Cook of Dothan was named to the Dean’s List.

Laura Croft of Dothan was named to the President’s List.

Collin Dean of Dothan was named to the President’s List.

Anna Do of Dothan was named to the President’s List.

Anna Dorsey of Dothan was named to the President’s List.

Leah Dorsey of Dothan was named to the President’s List.

Micah Dorsey of Dothan was named to the Dean’s List.

Cecily Downey of Dothan was named to the President’s List.

James Elbeck of Dothan was named to the President’s List.

Anne Espy of Dothan was named to the President’s List.

Jamison Eubanks of Dothan was named to the Dean’s List.

Elizabeth Evans of Dothan was named to the Dean’s List.

Jacob Faulk of Dothan was named to the President’s List.

Hannah Ferguson of Dothan was named to the President’s List.

Elisabeth Fountain of Dothan was named to the Dean’s List.

MaryDean Fountain of Dothan was named to the Dean’s List.

Ashleigh Frith of Dothan was named to the Dean’s List.

Jordan Gilbert of Dothan was named to the Dean’s List.

Emma Glover of Dothan was named to the Dean’s List.

Chloe Grammer of Dothan was named to the Dean’s List.

Angelique Hays of Dothan was named to the President’s List.

Caroline Horn of Dothan was named to the President’s List.

Anna Johnson of Dothan was named to the President’s List.

Sawyer Jones of Dothan was named to the Dean’s List.

John Love of Dothan was named to the Dean’s List.

Emma Lowe of Dothan was named to the President’s List.

Charles Malugen of Dothan was named to the President’s List.

Jackson Martin of Dothan was named to the Dean’s List.

Thomas Mayhall of Dothan was named to the Dean’s List.

Molly McAllister of Dothan was named to the Dean’s List.

Nanne McClimans of Dothan was named to the Dean’s List.

Michelle Mccleod of Dothan was named to the Dean’s List.

Catherine Mcclimans of Dothan was named to the Dean’s List.

Alan Mcdonald of Dothan was named to the President’s List.

Annamaria Mills of Dothan was named to the Dean’s List.

Anna Moore of Dothan was named to the President’s List.

Sarah Murray of Dothan was named to the Dean’s List.

Carolina Owens of Dothan was named to the President’s List.

Raley Pasibe of Dothan was named to the Dean’s List.

Riya Patel of Dothan was named to the President’s List.

Cassidy Perry of Dothan was named to the President’s List.

Nolan Perry of Dothan was named to the President’s List.

Emily Petranka of Dothan was named to the President’s List.

Van Ponder of Dothan was named to the Dean’s List.

Elizabeth Prophet of Dothan was named to the President’s List.

Ella Robbins of Dothan was named to the Dean’s List.

Morgan Shriver of Dothan was named to the Dean’s List.

Anson Simera of Dothan was named to the Dean’s List.

Vada Snuggs of Dothan was named to the Dean’s List.

Ruth Sommer of Dothan was named to the President’s List.

Peyton Sorrells of Dothan was named to the President’s List.

Jolie Spence of Dothan was named to the Dean’s List.

Sophia Strickland of Dothan was named to the President’s List.

Clayton Thomley of Dothan was named to the President’s List.

Jaden Thomley of Dothan was named to the Dean’s List.

Abby Ward of Dothan was named to the Dean’s List.

Lauren Wheeler of Dothan was named to the Dean’s List.

Chaeli White of Dothan was named to the Dean’s List.

Bryan Whitehurst of Dothan was named to the President’s List.

Katherine Wilkes of Dothan was named to the Dean’s List.

Sarina Williams of Dothan was named to the President’s List.

Cayden Wright of Dothan was named to the Dean’s List.

Ralston Wylly of Dothan was named to the Dean’s List.

Lauren Haley of Elba was named to the Dean’s List.

Jeff Bell of Enterprise was named to the President’s List.

Tyler Bradley of Enterprise was named to the Dean’s List.

Kaziah Britt of Enterprise was named to the Dean’s List.

Owen Burrow of Enterprise was named to the President’s List.

Morgan Collier of Enterprise was named to the Dean’s List.

Ashton Daniels of Enterprise was named to the Dean’s List.

Alayna Dean of Enterprise was named to the Dean’s List.

John Diefenderfer of Enterprise was named to the Dean’s List.

Rokeeta Flowers of Enterprise was named to the President’s List.

Alyssa George of Enterprise was named to the Dean’s List.

Annan Holland of Enterprise was named to the Dean’s List.

Anaiya Hornsby of Enterprise was named to the President’s List.

Logan Jipson of Enterprise was named to the President’s List.

Ethan Kimball of Enterprise was named to the Dean’s List.

Logan Mcalhany of Enterprise was named to the Dean’s List.

Daniel Meisenheimer of Enterprise was named to the Dean’s List.

Olivia Parker of Enterprise was named to the President’s List.

Colton Payne of Enterprise was named to the Dean’s List.

Connor Purvis of Enterprise was named to the Dean’s List.

Charles Rasor of Enterprise was named to the Dean’s List.

Chloe Register of Enterprise was named to the President’s List.

Courtney Rogers of Enterprise was named to the Dean’s List.

Tanner Rogers of Enterprise was named to the Dean’s List.

Alijyanah Sanders of Enterprise was named to the Dean’s List.

Jayden Trimm of Enterprise was named to the President’s List.

Joan Warner of Enterprise was named to the Dean’s List.

Matthew Waters of Enterprise was named to the President’s List.

Ava Antonello of Enterprise was named to the President’s List.

Leila Araghi of Enterprise was named to the Dean’s List.

Ambria Clark of Eufaula was named to the Dean’s List.

Hope Dixon of Eufaula was named to the Dean’s List.

William Dixon of Eufaula was named to the President’s List.

Anna Murph of Eufaula was named to the President’s List.

Sarah Murph of Eufaula was named to the President’s List.

Jenny Weston of Eufaula was named to the President’s List.

Mary Jensen Bailey of Eufaula was named to the President’s List.

Katherine Puls of Fort Rucker was named to the President’s List.

Trenton Bort of Geneva was named to the Dean’s List.

Emma Brackin of Geneva was named to the Dean’s List.

Cameron Mitchum of Geneva was named to the President’s List.

Joshua Bedsole of Hartford was named to the Dean’s List.

Ryan Vazquez of Hartford was named to the Dean’s List.

Hunter Welch of Hartford was named to the President’s List.

Anna Dixon of Headland was named to the President’s List.

Stephen Fischer of Headland was named to the Dean’s List.

Makayla O'Rourke of Headland was named to the Dean’s List.

Alexandra Woodham of Headland was named to the Dean’s List.

Michele Zheng of Headland was named to the Dean’s List.

Hannah Parker of Headland was named to the Dean’s List.

Jada Bess of Luverne was named to the Dean’s List.

Kevin Bowen of Luverne was named to the Dean’s List.

Baleigh Johnson of Luverne was named to the President’s List.

Elizabeth Jones of Luverne was named to the Dean’s List.

Summer Waters of Luverne was named to the President’s List.

Abby Whiddon of Luverne was named to the Dean’s List.

Gage Young of Luverne was named to the Dean’s List.

Victoria Taylor of Midland City was named to the Dean’s List.

Dalton Causey of Midland City was named to the Dean’s List.

Madison Askins of New Brockton was named to the President’s List.

Leticia Calloway of New Brockton was named to the President’s List.

Catrina Albertson of Newton was named to the Dean’s List.

Victoria Albertson of Newton was named to the President’s List.

Paityn Wells of Newton was named to the Dean’s List.

Garyn Blair of Opp was named to the President’s List.

Taylor Carnley of Opp was named to the Dean’s List.

Sarah Rhodes of Opp was named to the President’s List.

Katherine Smith of Opp was named to the Dean’s List.

Julia Adams of Ozark was named to the Dean’s List.

Samantha Adams of Ozark was named to the President’s List.

Claire Brauer of Ozark was named to the Dean’s List.

Sara Browning of Ozark was named to the President’s List.

Harrison Burley of Ozark was named to the Dean’s List.

Lauren Dorminey of Ozark was named to the President’s List.

Mary Dulaney of Ozark was named to the President’s List.

Ian Harlow of Ozark was named to the President’s List.

Andrew Hodge of Ozark was named to the President’s List.

Charles Irving of Ozark was named to the Dean’s List.

Victoria Jester of Ozark was named to the Dean’s List.

RIley Jordan of Ozark was named to the Dean’s List.

Mary Kelly of Ozark was named to the Dean’s List.

Grayton Mclaney of Ozark was named to the Dean’s List.

Justin Moseley of Ozark was named to the Dean’s List.

Abigail Tanner of Ozark was named to the President’s List.

Claudia Walker of Ozark was named to the President’s List.

Shelby Weeks of Ozark was named to the Dean’s List.

Caitlin Yarbrough of Ozark was named to the President’s List.

Tianna Dawkins of Ozark was named to the President’s List.

William Edwards of Pinckard was named to the President’s List.

Macy Birge of Slocomb was named to the Dean’s List.

David Carroll of Slocomb was named to the Dean’s List.

Emma Flournoy of Slocomb was named to the Dean’s List.

Jackson Helms of Slocomb was named to the Dean’s List.

Emma Martin of Slocomb was named to the Dean’s List.

Isaiah Newell of Slocomb was named to the Dean’s List.

Edwin Olea of Slocomb was named to the Dean’s List.

Daniel Garcia of Taylor was named to the Dean’s List.

Deeana Allen of Troy was named to the Dean’s List.

Ahmad Bennett of Troy was named to the Dean’s List.

Jonah Brooks of Troy was named to the Dean’s List.

Emma Carr of Troy was named to the President’s List.

Veronica Cooper of Troy was named to the President’s List.

Kenzie Hughes of Troy was named to the President’s List.

Blake Jordan of Troy was named to the Dean’s List.

Margaret O'Connor of Troy was named to the Dean’s List.

Khaliq Smith of Troy was named to the Dean’s List.

Ava Smolcic of Troy was named to the Dean’s List.

Emily Stevens of Troy was named to the Dean’s List.

Jackson Thomas of Troy was named to the Dean’s List.

Rejone Mosley of Tuscaloosa was named to the Dean’s List.

Rebecca Martin of Webb was named to the President’s List.

The University of Alabama, part of The University of Alabama System, is the state's flagship university. UA shapes a better world through its teaching, research and service. With a global reputation for excellence, UA provides an inclusive, forward-thinking environment and nearly 200 degree programs on a beautiful, student-centered campus. A leader in cutting-edge research, UA advances discovery, creative inquiry and knowledge through more than 30 research centers. As the state's largest higher education institution, UA drives economic growth in Alabama and beyond.