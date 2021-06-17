Dean's, President's Lists students named for UA Spring 2021 Term

TUSCALOOSA – A total of 11,813 students enrolled during the spring 2021 term at The University of Alabama made the Dean's List with academic records of 3.5 or above (on a 4.0 scale), or the President's List with academic records of 4.0 (all A's).
The UA Dean's and President's lists recognize full-time undergraduate students. The lists do not apply to graduate students or to undergraduate students who take less than a full course load.
Area students include:
Xavier Butler of Abbeville was named to the Deans List.
Lana Fuqua of Abbeville was named to the Presidents List.
Megan Ludlam of Abbeville was named to the Presidents List.
Kiara Griffin of Ariton was named to the Deans List.
Thomas Lewis of Ashford was named to the Deans List.
Reagan Thorpe of Ashford was named to the Deans List.
Harrison Kilcrease of Brantley was named to the Deans List.
Brooke Meyer of Brantley was named to the Deans List.
Leah Ash of Brundidge was named to the Presidents List.
Mary Ramage of Brundidge was named to the Deans List.
Brycen Shiver of Columbia was named to the Deans List.
Carter Elmore of Cottonwood was named to the Deans List.
Carmen Hughes of Dothan was named to the Deans List.
Kendall Demirjian of Daleville was named to the Deans List.
Samuel Garcia of Daleville was named to the Deans List.
Haley Habbard of Daleville was named to the Deans List.
Payton Arias of Dothan was named to the Presidents List.
Abby Armstrong of Dothan was named to the Deans List.
Henry Barnett IV of Dothan was named to the Deans List.
Emily Beckett of Dothan was named to the Presidents List.
Endiya Billins of Dothan was named to the Deans List.
Aleah Brown of Dothan was named to the Presidents List.
Colton Carpenter of Dothan was named to the Deans List.
Matthew Carpenter of Dothan was named to the Deans List.
Mary Katherine Chapman of Dothan was named to the Deans List.
Emily Church of Dothan was named to the Deans List.
Jett Clayton of Dothan was named to the Deans List.
Nathan Cooper of Dothan was named to the Presidents List.
Laura Croft of Dothan was named to the Deans List.
Emily Daffron of Dothan was named to the Deans List.
Emily Dawsey of Dothan was named to the Deans List.
William Deloach of Dothan was named to the Deans List.
Anna Do of Dothan was named to the Presidents List.
Anna Dorsey of Dothan was named to the Deans List.
Micah Dorsey of Dothan was named to the Deans List.
Silas Dorsey of Dothan was named to the Deans List.
Cecily Downey of Dothan was named to the Presidents List.
Audrey Earnest of Dothan was named to the Deans List.
Jared Edge of Dothan was named to the Deans List.
Lowry Edge of Dothan was named to the Deans List.
Sarah Egge of Dothan was named to the Deans List.
Marissa Elkins of Dothan was named to the Presidents List.
Anne Espy of Dothan was named to the Deans List.
Elizabeth Evans of Dothan was named to the Deans List.
Hannah Ferguson of Dothan was named to the Deans List.
Katherine Fountain of Dothan was named to the Presidents List.
Emma Gaster of Dothan was named to the Presidents List.
Charles Hoekenga of Dothan was named to the Presidents List.
Alexandria Holdbrooks of Dothan was named to the Presidents List.
Caroline Horn of Dothan was named to the Presidents List.
Jackson Horn of Dothan was named to the Deans List.
Marli Jones of Dothan was named to the Presidents List.
Catherine Knowles of Dothan was named to the Presidents List.
Harrison Labanowski of Dothan was named to the Deans List.
William Lee of Dothan was named to the Presidents List.
Delaney Lynn of Dothan was named to the Deans List.
Sierra Lynn of Dothan was named to the Presidents List.
Alexandra McDonough of Dothan was named to the Presidents List.
Jordan McDonough of Dothan was named to the Deans List.
John Mcallister of Dothan was named to the Deans List.
Catherine Mcclimans of Dothan was named to the Presidents List.
Amelia Mcgowan of Dothan was named to the Deans List.
Dylan Mcknight of Dothan was named to the Deans List.
Alisa Mills of Dothan was named to the Deans List.
Sarah Murray of Dothan was named to the Deans List.
Nathaniel Olliff of Dothan was named to the Presidents List.
Raley Pasibe of Dothan was named to the Deans List.
Emily Petranka of Dothan was named to the Deans List.
Van Ponder of Dothan was named to the Deans List.
Elizabeth Prophet of Dothan was named to the Presidents List.
Allison Register of Dothan was named to the Deans List.
Colin Robbins of Dothan was named to the Presidents List.
Caroline Robinson of Dothan was named to the Presidents List.
Elijah Sawyers of Dothan was named to the Presidents List.
Brittany Senn of Dothan was named to the Deans List.
Morgan Shriver of Dothan was named to the Presidents List.
Ward Smith of Dothan was named to the Presidents List.
Rebecca Snellgrove of Dothan was named to the Presidents List.
Vada Snuggs of Dothan was named to the Deans List.
Julie Sommer of Dothan was named to the Presidents List.
Ronald Sommer of Dothan was named to the Presidents List.
Jolie Spence of Dothan was named to the Deans List.
Nicholas Staffieri of Dothan was named to the Deans List.
Cetoria Stampley of Dothan was named to the Deans List.
Claire Sullivan of Dothan was named to the Presidents List.
Victoria Taylor of Dothan was named to the Presidents List.
Clayton Thomley of Dothan was named to the Deans List.
Jacie Thurman of Dothan was named to the Presidents List.
Jaala Torrence of Dothan was named to the Deans List.
Reagan Trujillo of Dothan was named to the Presidents List.
Nicola Voss of Dothan was named to the Presidents List.
Abby Wells of Dothan was named to the Presidents List.
Ashley White of Dothan was named to the Presidents List.
Jason Whitehurst of Dothan was named to the Presidents List.
Sarina Williams of Dothan was named to the Presidents List.
Anna Winfrey of Dothan was named to the Presidents List.
Audra Cotter of Dothan was named to the Presidents List.
Lauren Haley of Elba was named to the Presidents List.
Anna Jackson of Elba was named to the Presidents List.
Diana Carolina Bermudez Ruiz of Enterprise was named to the Deans List.
Anna Burrow of Enterprise was named to the Presidents List.
Carson Christian of Enterprise was named to the Deans List.
Nikolas Clark of Enterprise was named to the Presidents List.
Morgan Collier of Enterprise was named to the Deans List.
Jaycilynn Conger of Enterprise was named to the Deans List.
Miguel Diaz of Enterprise was named to the Deans List.
Christopher Goulart of Enterprise was named to the Presidents List.
Chase Layton of Enterprise was named to the Deans List.
Daniel Meisenheimer of Enterprise was named to the Deans List.
Anna Payne of Enterprise was named to the Deans List.
Brooks Payne of Enterprise was named to the Deans List.
Colton Payne of Enterprise was named to the Deans List.
Evin Peckham of Enterprise was named to the Deans List.
James Phillips of Enterprise was named to the Deans List.
Faith Powell of Enterprise was named to the Deans List.
Alissa Priest of Enterprise was named to the Deans List.
Milana Reynolds of Enterprise was named to the Deans List.
Cody Rivera of Enterprise was named to the Presidents List.
Daphne Rivera of Enterprise was named to the Presidents List.
Benjamin Robinette of Enterprise was named to the Deans List.
Courtney Rogers of Enterprise was named to the Deans List.
Madison Sieving of Enterprise was named to the Deans List.
Robert Smith of Enterprise was named to the Presidents List.
Autumn Taylor of Enterprise was named to the Deans List.
Conner Taylor of Enterprise was named to the Deans List.
Tomia Teague of Enterprise was named to the Deans List.
Cassandra Thomas of Enterprise was named to the Presidents List.
Joan Warner of Enterprise was named to the Deans List.
Charles Wildzunas of Enterprise was named to the Deans List.
Andrew Williams of Enterprise was named to the Deans List.
Raegan Windham of Enterprise was named to the Deans List.
Tristan Andrews of Eufaula was named to the Deans List.
Mack Atkins of Eufaula was named to the Deans List.
Lucy Calton of Eufaula was named to the Presidents List.
William Dixon of Eufaula was named to the Deans List.
Javarius Norris of Eufaula was named to the Deans List.
Angela Paige of Eufaula was named to the Deans List.
Joel Smith of Eufaula was named to the Deans List.
Jeneciah Starling of Eufaula was named to the Presidents List.
Lauren Mitchell of Florala was named to the Deans List.
Tessa Worley of Florala was named to the Presidents List.
Katie Howell of Foley was named to the Deans List.
Clayton Hall of Geneva was named to the Deans List.
Madison Jennings of Geneva was named to the Deans List.
Joshua Bedsole of Hartford was named to the Presidents List.
Amanda Dillard of Hartford was named to the Presidents List.
Hunter Welch of Hartford was named to the Deans List.
Canaan Coleman of Headland was named to the Presidents List.
Alexis Kilcrease of Headland was named to the Deans List.
Carlie Lawrence of Headland was named to the Deans List.
Madelyn Steele of Headland was named to the Presidents List.
Hannah Parker of Headland was named to the Deans List.
Jade Horstman of Jack was named to the Deans List.
Anna Johnson of Luverne was named to the Deans List.
Elizabeth Jones of Luverne was named to the Presidents List.
Ha Eun Lim of Madison was named to the Deans List.
Kaitlyn Gibbons of Midland City was named to the Deans List.
Dalton Causey of Midland City was named to the Deans List.
William Edwards of Midland City was named to the Presidents List.
Victoria Albertson of Newton was named to the Presidents List.
Dalyn Helms of Newton was named to the Presidents List.
Alyssa Hubbard of Newton was named to the Deans List.
Jacey Kelley of Newton was named to the Presidents List.
Genesis Drake of Opp was named to the Deans List.
Christian Drew of Opp was named to the Presidents List.
Abbie Glass of Opp was named to the Deans List.
Mykenzie Jackson of Opp was named to the Presidents List.
Rebecca Josey of Opp was named to the Deans List.
Jayson Lester of Opp was named to the Deans List.
Samantha Adams of Ozark was named to the Deans List.
Taylor Adams of Ozark was named to the Deans List.
Ainsley Bingham of Ozark was named to the Deans List.
Harrison Burley of Ozark was named to the Deans List.
Lauren Dorminey of Ozark was named to the Presidents List.
Mary Dulaney of Ozark was named to the Deans List.
Nicholas Dulaney of Ozark was named to the Presidents List.
Ian Harlow of Ozark was named to the Deans List.
Andrew Hodge of Ozark was named to the Deans List.
Monica Johnson of Ozark was named to the Presidents List.
Mary Kelly of Ozark was named to the Presidents List.
Delores Lewis of Ozark was named to the Deans List.
Trent Patton of Ozark was named to the Deans List.
Tianna Dawkins of Ozark was named to the Deans List.
Macy Birge of Slocomb was named to the Deans List.
David Carroll of Slocomb was named to the Deans List.
Emma Flournoy of Slocomb was named to the Presidents List.
Isaiah Newell of Slocomb was named to the Deans List.
Edwin Olea of Slocomb was named to the Deans List.
Amber Welborn of Slocomb was named to the Deans List.
John Williams of Slocomb was named to the Presidents List.
Raza Bajwa of Troy was named to the Deans List.
Hunter Blackmon of Troy was named to the Presidents List.
Veronica Cooper of Troy was named to the Presidents List.
Pearl Hargray of Troy was named to the Deans List.
Ava Smolcic of Troy was named to the Deans List.
Donald Vardaman of Troy was named to the Presidents List.
Shenari Wilson of Troy was named to the Presidents List.
Morgan Gallinger of Enterprise was named to the Deans List.
Ashley Hanks of Tuscaloosa was named to the Presidents List.
Rebecca Martin of Webb was named to the Deans List.
Alexis Glover of Dothan was named to the Presidents List.
Kearias Washington-Poole of Enterprise was named to the Deans List.
Mary Miller of Donalsonville was named to the Deans List.
Riley Hines of Edmond was named to the Presidents List.