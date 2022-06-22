 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dean's, President's lists students named for UA Spring 2022 term

UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA

TUSCALOOSA — A total of 11,224 students enrolled during Spring Semester 2022 at The University of Alabama were named to the dean's list with an academic record of 3.5 (or above) or the president's list with an academic record of 4.0 (all A's).

The UA dean's and president's lists recognize full-time undergraduate students. The lists do not apply to graduate students or undergraduate students who take less than a full course load.

Local students listed:

Megan Ludlam of Abbeville

Olivia Riley of Ariton

Natalie Kennedy of Brantley

Brooke Meyer of Brantley

Madelyn Shurden of Brantley

Dasani McCray of Brantley

Ally-Anna Outlaw of Brundidge

Brycen Shiver of Columbia

Carter Elmore of Cottonwood

Benjamin Robertson of Cowarts

Abigail Britton of Daleville

Akiyah Peterson of Daleville

Megan Andrews of Dothan

Kayla Battles of Dothan

Emily Beckett of Dothan

Gabrielle Bement of Dothan

Endiya Billins of Dothan

Ella Boyd of Dothan

Nicholas Broxton of Dothan

MaKayla Broyles of Dothan

Westly Buntin of Dothan

Caley Caldwell of Dothan

Colton Carpenter of Dothan

Abbie Chan of Dothan

Tatum Clark of Dothan

Jett Clayton of Dothan

Emily Cook of Dothan

Laura Croft of Dothan

Collin Dean of Dothan

Anna Do of Dothan

Leah Dorsey of Dothan

Micah Dorsey of Dothan

Cecily Downey of Dothan

Sarah Egge of Dothan

James Elbeck of Dothan

Anne Espy of Dothan

Jamison Eubanks of Dothan

Jacob Faulk of Dothan

Hannah Ferguson of Dothan

Elisabeth Fountain of Dothan

Mary Dean Fountain of Dothan

Chloe Grammer of Dothan

Anna Hathcock of Dothan

Jesse Hawk of Dothan

Angelique Hays of Dothan

Elizabeth Herndon of Dothan

Charles Hoekenga of Dothan

Caroline Horn of Dothan

Anna Johnson of Dothan

Marli Jones of Dothan

Katherine Keyton of Dothan

William Lee of Dothan

John Love of Dothan

Jackson Martin of Dothan

Molly McAllister of Dothan

Donald McCleod of Dothan

Jordan McDonough of Dothan

Catherine Mcclimans of Dothan

Alan Mcdonald of Dothan

Daniel Murray of Dothan

Sarah Murray of Dothan

Carolina Owens of Dothan

Raley Pasibe of Dothan

Riya Patel of Dothan

Nolan Perry of Dothan

Sophia Peters of Dothan

Emily Petranka of Dothan

Van Ponder of Dothan

Elizabeth Prophet of Dothan

Colin Robbins of Dothan

Caroline Robinson of Dothan

Jada Seymore of Dothan

Morgan Shriver of Dothan

Samuel Smith of Dothan

Vada Snuggs of Dothan

Julie Sommer of Dothan

Jolie Spence of Dothan

Claire Sullivan of Dothan

Clayton Thomley of Dothan

Reagan Trujillo of Dothan

Nicola Voss of Dothan

Abby Wells of Dothan

Bryan Whitehurst of Dothan

Alexis Wilkins of Dothan

Sarina Williams of Dothan

Anna Winfrey of Dothan

Olivia-Ann Woodham of Dothan

Audra Cotter of Dothan

Lauren Haley of Elba

Anna Jackson of Elba

Nathan Barry of Enterprise

Wyatt Bennett of Enterprise

Anna Burrow of Enterprise

Morgan Collier of Enterprise

Alyssa George of Enterprise

Ethan Kimball of Enterprise

Chase Layton of Enterprise

Emma Nolder of Enterprise

Colton Payne of Enterprise

Connor Purvis of Enterprise

Cody Rivera of Enterprise

Daphne Rivera of Enterprise

Courtney Rogers of Enterprise

Tanner Rogers of Enterprise

Madison Sieving of Enterprise

Alexandra Taylor of Enterprise

Abbrionna Thomas of Enterprise

Joan Warner of Enterprise

Charles Wildzunas of Enterprise

Raegan Windham of Enterprise

Ava Antonello of Enterprise

William Dixon of Eufaula

Brooke Mitchell of Eufaula

Anna Murph of Eufaula

Sarah Murph of Eufaula

Jalyiah Pierce of Eufaula

Mary Jensen Bailey of Eufaula

Heidi Beasley of Eufaula

Cameron Mitchum of Geneva

Megan Tice of Geneva

Joshua Bedsole of Hartford

Hunter Welch of Hartford

Canaan Coleman of Headland

Anna Dixon of Headland

Stephen Fischer of Headland

Dale Harris of Headland

Alexis Kilcrease of Headland

Jolie Money of Headland

Madelyn Steele of Headland

Hannah Parker of Headland

Courtney Teel of Kinston

Caroline Andrews of Louisville

Kevin Bowen of Luverne

Elizabeth Jones of Luverne

Reagan Lawrence of Luverne

Victoria Taylor of Midland City

William Edwards of Midland City

Bradley Taylor of Midland City

Madison Askins of New Brockton

Leticia Calloway of New Brockton

Victoria Albertson of Newton

Jacey Kelley of Newton

Ivy Murphy of Newton

Aaron Trawick of Newville

Emily Trawick of Newville

Christian Drew of Opp

Abbie Glass of Opp

Rebecca Josey of Opp

Katherine Smith of Opp

Julia Adams of Ozark

Claire Brauer of Ozark

Harrison Burley of Ozark

Lauren Dorminey of Ozark

Mary Dulaney of Ozark

Matthew German of Ozark

Andrew Hodge of Ozark

Victoria Jester of Ozark

Monica Johnson of Ozark

Grayton Mclaney of Ozark

Claudia Walker of Ozark

Caitlin Yarbrough of Ozark

Macy Birge of Slocomb

David Carroll of Slocomb

Zachary Chorn of Slocomb

Leia Fowler of Slocomb

Emma Martin of Slocomb

Isaiah Newell of Slocomb

Edwin Olea of Slocomb

Mackenzie Hurst of Slocomb

Veronica Cooper of Troy

Tionna Douglas Cargle of Troy

Jared Fuller of Troy

Kenzie Hughes of Troy

Blake Jordan of Troy

Ava Smolcic of Troy

Donald Vardaman of Troy

Sierra Lynn of Tuscaloosa

Rebecca Martin of Webb

Jacob Cook of Ariton

Tyler Taylorson of Eufaula

Mary Miller of Donalsonville

Lana Fuqua of New York

