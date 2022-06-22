Dean's, President's lists students named for UA Spring 2022 term

TUSCALOOSA — A total of 11,224 students enrolled during Spring Semester 2022 at The University of Alabama were named to the dean's list with an academic record of 3.5 (or above) or the president's list with an academic record of 4.0 (all A's).
The UA dean's and president's lists recognize full-time undergraduate students. The lists do not apply to graduate students or undergraduate students who take less than a full course load.
Local students listed:
Megan Ludlam of Abbeville
Olivia Riley of Ariton
Natalie Kennedy of Brantley
Brooke Meyer of Brantley
Madelyn Shurden of Brantley
Dasani McCray of Brantley
Ally-Anna Outlaw of Brundidge
Brycen Shiver of Columbia
Carter Elmore of Cottonwood
Benjamin Robertson of Cowarts
Abigail Britton of Daleville
Akiyah Peterson of Daleville
Megan Andrews of Dothan
Kayla Battles of Dothan
Emily Beckett of Dothan
Gabrielle Bement of Dothan
Endiya Billins of Dothan
Ella Boyd of Dothan
Nicholas Broxton of Dothan
MaKayla Broyles of Dothan
Westly Buntin of Dothan
Caley Caldwell of Dothan
Colton Carpenter of Dothan
Abbie Chan of Dothan
Tatum Clark of Dothan
Jett Clayton of Dothan
Emily Cook of Dothan
Laura Croft of Dothan
Collin Dean of Dothan
Anna Do of Dothan
Leah Dorsey of Dothan
Micah Dorsey of Dothan
Cecily Downey of Dothan
Sarah Egge of Dothan
James Elbeck of Dothan
Anne Espy of Dothan
Jamison Eubanks of Dothan
Jacob Faulk of Dothan
Hannah Ferguson of Dothan
Elisabeth Fountain of Dothan
Mary Dean Fountain of Dothan
Chloe Grammer of Dothan
Anna Hathcock of Dothan
Jesse Hawk of Dothan
Angelique Hays of Dothan
Elizabeth Herndon of Dothan
Charles Hoekenga of Dothan
Caroline Horn of Dothan
Anna Johnson of Dothan
Marli Jones of Dothan
Katherine Keyton of Dothan
William Lee of Dothan
John Love of Dothan
Jackson Martin of Dothan
Molly McAllister of Dothan
Donald McCleod of Dothan
Jordan McDonough of Dothan
Catherine Mcclimans of Dothan
Alan Mcdonald of Dothan
Daniel Murray of Dothan
Sarah Murray of Dothan
Carolina Owens of Dothan
Raley Pasibe of Dothan
Riya Patel of Dothan
Nolan Perry of Dothan
Sophia Peters of Dothan
Emily Petranka of Dothan
Van Ponder of Dothan
Elizabeth Prophet of Dothan
Colin Robbins of Dothan
Caroline Robinson of Dothan
Jada Seymore of Dothan
Morgan Shriver of Dothan
Samuel Smith of Dothan
Vada Snuggs of Dothan
Julie Sommer of Dothan
Jolie Spence of Dothan
Claire Sullivan of Dothan
Clayton Thomley of Dothan
Reagan Trujillo of Dothan
Nicola Voss of Dothan
Abby Wells of Dothan
Bryan Whitehurst of Dothan
Alexis Wilkins of Dothan
Sarina Williams of Dothan
Anna Winfrey of Dothan
Olivia-Ann Woodham of Dothan
Audra Cotter of Dothan
Lauren Haley of Elba
Anna Jackson of Elba
Nathan Barry of Enterprise
Wyatt Bennett of Enterprise
Anna Burrow of Enterprise
Morgan Collier of Enterprise
Alyssa George of Enterprise
Ethan Kimball of Enterprise
Chase Layton of Enterprise
Emma Nolder of Enterprise
Colton Payne of Enterprise
Connor Purvis of Enterprise
Cody Rivera of Enterprise
Daphne Rivera of Enterprise
Courtney Rogers of Enterprise
Tanner Rogers of Enterprise
Madison Sieving of Enterprise
Alexandra Taylor of Enterprise
Abbrionna Thomas of Enterprise
Joan Warner of Enterprise
Charles Wildzunas of Enterprise
Raegan Windham of Enterprise
Ava Antonello of Enterprise
William Dixon of Eufaula
Brooke Mitchell of Eufaula
Anna Murph of Eufaula
Sarah Murph of Eufaula
Jalyiah Pierce of Eufaula
Mary Jensen Bailey of Eufaula
Heidi Beasley of Eufaula
Cameron Mitchum of Geneva
Megan Tice of Geneva
Joshua Bedsole of Hartford
Hunter Welch of Hartford
Canaan Coleman of Headland
Anna Dixon of Headland
Stephen Fischer of Headland
Dale Harris of Headland
Alexis Kilcrease of Headland
Jolie Money of Headland
Madelyn Steele of Headland
Hannah Parker of Headland
Courtney Teel of Kinston
Caroline Andrews of Louisville
Kevin Bowen of Luverne
Elizabeth Jones of Luverne
Reagan Lawrence of Luverne
Victoria Taylor of Midland City
William Edwards of Midland City
Bradley Taylor of Midland City
Madison Askins of New Brockton
Leticia Calloway of New Brockton
Victoria Albertson of Newton
Jacey Kelley of Newton
Ivy Murphy of Newton
Aaron Trawick of Newville
Emily Trawick of Newville
Christian Drew of Opp
Abbie Glass of Opp
Rebecca Josey of Opp
Katherine Smith of Opp
Julia Adams of Ozark
Claire Brauer of Ozark
Harrison Burley of Ozark
Lauren Dorminey of Ozark
Mary Dulaney of Ozark
Matthew German of Ozark
Andrew Hodge of Ozark
Victoria Jester of Ozark
Monica Johnson of Ozark
Grayton Mclaney of Ozark
Claudia Walker of Ozark
Caitlin Yarbrough of Ozark
Macy Birge of Slocomb
David Carroll of Slocomb
Zachary Chorn of Slocomb
Leia Fowler of Slocomb
Emma Martin of Slocomb
Isaiah Newell of Slocomb
Edwin Olea of Slocomb
Mackenzie Hurst of Slocomb
Veronica Cooper of Troy
Tionna Douglas Cargle of Troy
Jared Fuller of Troy
Kenzie Hughes of Troy
Blake Jordan of Troy
Ava Smolcic of Troy
Donald Vardaman of Troy
Sierra Lynn of Tuscaloosa
Rebecca Martin of Webb
Jacob Cook of Ariton
Tyler Taylorson of Eufaula
Mary Miller of Donalsonville
Lana Fuqua of New York