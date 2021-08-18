Decades of Sweetness: Rolen's Bakery celebrating 50 years of serving treats

At Rolen’s Bakery, no special occasion is necessary to enjoy a petit four.

You’ll find an assortment of treats in the bakery case. There are cupcakes, pies, and red velvet cookies, wedding cookies, peanut butter rice crispy treats and cheese straws.

But a lot of people come to the Dothan bakery simply for the petits fours – bite-sized cakes covered in a glaze and topped with icing in the shape of a flower. A fixture at wedding and baby showers, you’ll find them in the Rolen’s Bakery case every day.

“We have some people that will come and get a half dozen every couple days,” Rolen’s manager Tammy Wilson said.

Staff arrives at Rolen’s around 6 a.m. each day to start baking. Wilson arrives around 8 a.m., sometimes greeted by a customer waiting in the bakery’s small parking lot.

“It’s kind of like home,” Wilson said. “We make pretty much everything in house. We make our own icing; we make our own from-scratch cakes; we make our own from-scratch cookies. People have grown up on it and so it’s more like a staple. It’s kind of like coming home.”