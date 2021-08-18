Decades of Sweetness: Rolen's Bakery celebrating 50 years of serving treats

At Rolen’s Bakery, no special occasion is necessary to enjoy a petit four.
You’ll find an assortment of treats in the bakery case. There are cupcakes, pies, and red velvet cookies, wedding cookies, peanut butter rice crispy treats and cheese straws.
But a lot of people come to the Dothan bakery simply for the petits fours – bite-sized cakes covered in a glaze and topped with icing in the shape of a flower. A fixture at wedding and baby showers, you’ll find them in the Rolen’s Bakery case every day.
“We have some people that will come and get a half dozen every couple days,” Rolen’s manager Tammy Wilson said.
Staff arrives at Rolen’s around 6 a.m. each day to start baking. Wilson arrives around 8 a.m., sometimes greeted by a customer waiting in the bakery’s small parking lot.
“It’s kind of like home,” Wilson said. “We make pretty much everything in house. We make our own icing; we make our own from-scratch cakes; we make our own from-scratch cookies. People have grown up on it and so it’s more like a staple. It’s kind of like coming home.”
This week, the Dothan institution celebrates its 50th year in business. Customers will get a little bonus with their purchase – two colored-dough cookies popular during the holidays baked in the shapes of a “5” and a “0” – as long as supplies last.
The bakery is dressed for a birthday celebration. Banners reading “Happy Birthday” hang behind the register and large “50” balloons hang on a wall with a backdrop of streamers and smaller balloons. There’s even a birthday cake in the display case.
Ewell and Helen Rolen opened Ideal Bakery on West Main Street in Dothan in 1946. In 1971, Ewell went in with the couple’s son, Guy Rolen, to open Rolen’s Bakery on Montgomery Highway. Guy and Jennifer Rolen still own the bakery, although Wilson handles the day-to-day operations.
Wilson has been at the bakery 20 years. Petits fours are probably the most popular regular case item followed by the cheese straws. Regular customers, she said, often span generations in a family with parents introducing the treats they grew up on to their own children.
“I have kids of the people who came when I started – they’re bringing their children now,” Wilson said.
Rolen’s Bakery, located at 1628 Montgomery Highway, is open Tuesday-Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Peggy Ussery is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at aussery@dothaneagle.com or 334-712-7963.