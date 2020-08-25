 Skip to main content
Deceased Fort Rucker soldier found near Clayhatchee River identified
Deceased Fort Rucker soldier found near Clayhatchee River identified

Fort Rucker (Alabama)

Fort Rucker in Alabama

Named for Colonel Edmund Rucker

 AP FILE

FORT RUCKER - Fort Rucker officials identified the deceased soldier found near the Clayhatchee river Sunday morning as Chief Warrant Officer David Faris, 35.

Faris, who was assigned to 110th Aviation Brigade, is from Orangeburg, South Carolina, and has been in the Army since 2005.

"Fort Rucker officials are deeply saddened by the loss of this soldier," a press release stated. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family."

Multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Houston County and Dale County sheriff’s offices, responded to the scene near the boat ramp.

Officials said foul play is not suspected, but the Army Criminal Investigation Division and local police continue to investigate the death.

