December Good Citizens chosen at Highlands Elementary School

  • Updated
HIGHLANDS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

December Good Citizens at Highlands Elementary include:

Jase Johnson, Ms. Rhyne

Ava Killingsworth, Mrs. Hogan

Gabriel Ayers, Mrs. Kelley

Sadie Hartzog, Ms. Mathis

Mariah Herring, Mrs. Richburg

Cooper Hardy, Mrs. Carter

Harper-Mae Harden, Mrs. Green

Gavin Hudspeth, Mrs. Oliver

Emma Rutland, Mrs. Reed

Landon Lucas, Mrs. Blocker

Daniel Lumbatis, Mrs. Martin

Ava Branham, Mrs. Spitler

Asher Hendrix, Mrs. Williams

Caroline Anderson, Mrs. Breedlove

Lillian Hearn, Mrs. Golson

Yosef Williams, Mrs. Merritt

Mariah Porter, Mrs. Elizondo

Janie Kay Forrester, Mrs. Pouncey

Juliette Bryant, Mrs. Sellers

Emory Cole, Mrs. Cobb

Wade Pfister, Mrs. Eldridge

A’Sahtu Sanders, Mrs. Hurst

LeBron Reese, Mrs. Sewell

Lachlan Owens, Mrs. Van Slyke

Travis Porter, Mrs. Woodham

