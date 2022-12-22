December Good Citizens chosen at Highlands Elementary School

December Good Citizens at Highlands Elementary include:
Jase Johnson, Ms. Rhyne
Ava Killingsworth, Mrs. Hogan
Gabriel Ayers, Mrs. Kelley
Sadie Hartzog, Ms. Mathis
Mariah Herring, Mrs. Richburg
Cooper Hardy, Mrs. Carter
Harper-Mae Harden, Mrs. Green
Gavin Hudspeth, Mrs. Oliver
Emma Rutland, Mrs. Reed
Landon Lucas, Mrs. Blocker
Daniel Lumbatis, Mrs. Martin
Ava Branham, Mrs. Spitler
Asher Hendrix, Mrs. Williams
Caroline Anderson, Mrs. Breedlove
Lillian Hearn, Mrs. Golson
Yosef Williams, Mrs. Merritt
Mariah Porter, Mrs. Elizondo
Janie Kay Forrester, Mrs. Pouncey
Juliette Bryant, Mrs. Sellers
Emory Cole, Mrs. Cobb
Wade Pfister, Mrs. Eldridge
A’Sahtu Sanders, Mrs. Hurst
LeBron Reese, Mrs. Sewell
Lachlan Owens, Mrs. Van Slyke
Travis Porter, Mrs. Woodham