Decent month of Dothan sales tax revenue pushes surplus past $3 million

A decent sales and use tax revenue month for the city of Dothan has pushed this fiscal year’s surplus over $3 million, though lodging tax collections paint a more dismal picture of the local tourism market.
Sales tax revenue collected in December, representing November sales – $5,827,357 – was not nearly as impressive as previous months in which the city collected nearly $2.9 million beyond budget projections.
In October, the city collected an extra $1.7 million and picked up another extra $1.25 million in November. In December, however, the city only collected $109,493 beyond budgeted projections – a total of $5,827,357, which is $ 575,721 less than the amount collected in December 2019.
General use and sales tax is up 5.6% compared to this time last year, automotive sales tax is up 14.7%, farm and agriculture tax revenue is up 12.7%, and machines and manufacturing tax is up 150.3%.
Illustrating the struggle of Dothan’s tourism industry, lodging tax revenues are down 16.45% with a $247,791.29 deficit in this fiscal year’s budget.
Dothan’s tourism arm, Visit Dothan, will give updates on its forecast and marketing strategy for 2021 next week, according to a press release.
Businesses that sell alcohol could soon have an easier way to pay alcohol taxes. Dothan commissioners discussed a new agreement with Avenu Insights and Analytics to administer and collect the city’s alcohol taxes for the next three years. The private company already administers and collects sales and use taxes for the city for a fee.
Currently, the city collects alcohol taxes for local businesses. However, City Manager Kevin Cowper said on Tuesday he thinks it’s a good move to have the third-party company be responsible for overseeing and collecting both tax revenue streams.
The contract states that Avenu would keep 1.5% of taxes collected as an administrative fee.