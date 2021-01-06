Decent month of Dothan sales tax revenue pushes surplus past $3 million

A decent sales and use tax revenue month for the city of Dothan has pushed this fiscal year’s surplus over $3 million, though lodging tax collections paint a more dismal picture of the local tourism market.

Sales tax revenue collected in December, representing November sales – $5,827,357 – was not nearly as impressive as previous months in which the city collected nearly $2.9 million beyond budget projections.

In October, the city collected an extra $1.7 million and picked up another extra $1.25 million in November. In December, however, the city only collected $109,493 beyond budgeted projections – a total of $5,827,357, which is $ 575,721 less than the amount collected in December 2019.

General use and sales tax is up 5.6% compared to this time last year, automotive sales tax is up 14.7%, farm and agriculture tax revenue is up 12.7%, and machines and manufacturing tax is up 150.3%.

Illustrating the struggle of Dothan’s tourism industry, lodging tax revenues are down 16.45% with a $247,791.29 deficit in this fiscal year’s budget.

Dothan’s tourism arm, Visit Dothan, will give updates on its forecast and marketing strategy for 2021 next week, according to a press release.