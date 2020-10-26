Decorated 'hope rocks' to be spread across community for domestic violence awareness

More than two dozen rocks with messages of hope and encouragement for domestic abuse survivors were spread out on a table at the Exchange Center for Child Abuse Prevention on Monday.
Most of the rocks were painted in a purple hue, representing domestic violence awareness, with simple words like “strength” or phrases like “The tough times will end, but the tough ones will not” written on them. Some had images of hope, like one small shiny rock with an angel painted on it.
“You often think to have an impact, you have to do this huge thing to change somebody’s life or to bring light or joy into their life when they’re in a really hard moment, but actually it’s the really little things that can make the biggest difference – that’s what we hear from a lot of our clients,” Pamela Miles, executive director for the Exchange Center, said. “It’s a kind word that somebody said or a hug that somebody gave or maybe a scripture they saw on the wall and hopefully these rocks will be that, they’ll be that really simple, but really powerful light that comes into their life in that moment when they come across it… Simple things like this can be really life-changing.”
Christy Davis, victim advocate coordinator with the Fort Rucker Family Advocacy Program, said FAP coordinated the project with “Rocking Fort Rucker” a rock-painting Facebook group with the goal to spread inspiration and awareness through “hope rocks” that can be found in inconspicuous places.
The stones were decorated by dozens of Fort Rucker families and soldiers to promote Domestic Violence Awareness Month. FAP provided rock-painting kits with four rocks, two paint brushes, and pre-filled paint tubes to those that requested them and later collected a portion of them – around 200 – to share with the Exchange Center and the House of Ruth.
“As difficult as it has been not being able to do face-to-face events on post like we normally would or out in the community, people have been very creative in promoting awareness,” Davis said.
She said the rocks were donated to local advocacy organizations because they share a similar goal of ending domestic violence and helping survivors. FAP organizers wanted to present the rocks to the two nonprofits it calls upon when it needs off-post resources as a way to show its appreciation.
Angela Underwood, executive director of the House of Ruth, said the presentation shows unity between the three organizations acting as one accord to send a message: “Together, we’re powerful.”
Miles said the rocks will be shared with employees, board members and clients to be distributed all of over the community – public parks, neighborhoods, trails, and gardens.
“The notion behind it is that we’ll take these rocks and just distribute them different places so when you’re walking, you look down and you see this beautiful rock that kind of stands out. You can pick it up and it has some words of encouragement and empowerment on it,” Miles said. “Since we know that domestic violence affects everybody from all walks of life and that there are people all over this community struggling with this, it may be something that just brings a little bit of light and a little bit of hope in their life when they need it the most.”
