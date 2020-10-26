Decorated 'hope rocks' to be spread across community for domestic violence awareness

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The stones were decorated by dozens of Fort Rucker families and soldiers to promote Domestic Violence Awareness Month. FAP provided rock-painting kits with four rocks, two paint brushes, and pre-filled paint tubes to those that requested them and later collected a portion of them – around 200 – to share with the Exchange Center and the House of Ruth.

“As difficult as it has been not being able to do face-to-face events on post like we normally would or out in the community, people have been very creative in promoting awareness,” Davis said.

She said the rocks were donated to local advocacy organizations because they share a similar goal of ending domestic violence and helping survivors. FAP organizers wanted to present the rocks to the two nonprofits it calls upon when it needs off-post resources as a way to show its appreciation.

Angela Underwood, executive director of the House of Ruth, said the presentation shows unity between the three organizations acting as one accord to send a message: “Together, we’re powerful.”

Miles said the rocks will be shared with employees, board members and clients to be distributed all of over the community – public parks, neighborhoods, trails, and gardens.

“The notion behind it is that we’ll take these rocks and just distribute them different places so when you’re walking, you look down and you see this beautiful rock that kind of stands out. You can pick it up and it has some words of encouragement and empowerment on it,” Miles said. “Since we know that domestic violence affects everybody from all walks of life and that there are people all over this community struggling with this, it may be something that just brings a little bit of light and a little bit of hope in their life when they need it the most.”

