Dedication of Revolutionary War Marker

The Alabama Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution (ASDAR) held a dedication of a Revolutionary War Patriots Marker Ceremony at the American Village Citizenship Trust in Montevallo.

The marker reads: "Revolutionary War Patriots. This marker commemorates the men and women who achieved American independence. These Patriots, believing in the noble cause of liberty, fought valiantly to found a new nation. 1775 - 1783. Alabama Society Daughters of the American Revolution in honor of the 250th Anniversary of the United States."

The American Village is a national treasure, serving as an innovative American history and civics education center. Its educational vision, with programming initiated in 1999, is to build good citizens on the cornerstone of liberty.

Shown in photo (from left) representing the John Coffee DAR Chapter is their Regent, Jacque Hawkins, and to her left is the President of the Wiregrass Sons of the American Revolution and the drummer for the Alabama Society Sons of the American Revolution (ASSAR) Color Guard, Travis Parker.

