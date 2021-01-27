Defeated Alabama congressional contender launches conservative PAC

BIRMINGHAM— Former Alabama congressional candidate Jessica Taylor launched “NextGen Conservatives” Political Action Committee on Tuesday in an effort “to elect a new generation of conservative leaders to offices across America.”
Jessica co-founded the “Conservative Squad” in her bid to represent Alabama’s second congressional district to “go toe-to-toe with the likes of AOC (Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez) and her ‘socialist squad.’”
As a first-time candidate, Taylor, a Montgomery businesswoman, realized the necessity of strength by numbers to combat the threat the far left poses to the very threads of our democracy, according to a press release.
“After jumping into the political arena as a congressional candidate and co-founding the Conservative Squad, my campaign message grew into my mission – to elect a new generation of conservative leaders to office across America,” Taylor said. “NextGen Conservatives PAC will provide a voice and a platform for younger generations to learn about and embrace the conservative ideals that founded this country and continue to make it the greatest country in the world. We will support and amplify the voices of the next generation of conservative leaders and support them in their efforts to become elected leaders.”
In the March 2020 Republic primaries, Taylor came in third in number of votes, narrowly losing a second-place spot to now-Congressman Barry Moore. Moore soundly defeated frontrunner Jeff Coleman in the July GOP runoff.
“The 2020 cycle was a resounding success for conservative women and the next generation of Republican leaders with every flipped seat in the House of Representatives going to a woman, minority, or veteran,” the press release continued. “NextGen Conservatives is capitalizing on that same momentum to ensure a conservative majority in the U.S. House in 2022.”
Candidates endorsed by NextGen Conservatives PAC will receive a contribution from its multi-candidate political action committee, fundraising support, as well as support from its independent expenditure arm.
Endorsed candidates are thoroughly vetted for their viability and strong conservative credentials, the press release stated.