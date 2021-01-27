Defeated Alabama congressional contender launches conservative PAC

BIRMINGHAM— Former Alabama congressional candidate Jessica Taylor launched “NextGen Conservatives” Political Action Committee on Tuesday in an effort “to elect a new generation of conservative leaders to offices across America.”

Jessica co-founded the “Conservative Squad” in her bid to represent Alabama’s second congressional district to “go toe-to-toe with the likes of AOC (Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez) and her ‘socialist squad.’”

As a first-time candidate, Taylor, a Montgomery businesswoman, realized the necessity of strength by numbers to combat the threat the far left poses to the very threads of our democracy, according to a press release.

“After jumping into the political arena as a congressional candidate and co-founding the Conservative Squad, my campaign message grew into my mission – to elect a new generation of conservative leaders to office across America,” Taylor said. “NextGen Conservatives PAC will provide a voice and a platform for younger generations to learn about and embrace the conservative ideals that founded this country and continue to make it the greatest country in the world. We will support and amplify the voices of the next generation of conservative leaders and support them in their efforts to become elected leaders.”