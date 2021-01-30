Defense bill opens door for changes to Fort Rucker, other Army bases named for Confederate officers

The National Defense Authorization Act is a deep dive of titles, divisions, subtitles and sections.
And in Division A, Title III, Subtitle E, Section 370 there is language that calls for renaming any Department of Defense asset that commemorates Confederate officers – bases, buildings, streets, aircrafts, planes, ships, weapons and equipment.
Fort Rucker is named for a Confederate officer.
At 1,400 pages long, the 2021 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) guides military policies and authorizes expenditures for the country’s defense activities.
The bill became law on Jan. 1 after both the Senate and House overrode then-President Donald Trump’s veto of the bill.
When it comes to the section on renaming assets, the bill doesn’t list specific assets that will be affected; rather, it creates a commission to oversee the process to remove or rename such assets. The bill creates a commission “relating to assigning, modifying, or removing of names, symbols, displays, monuments, and paraphernalia to assets of the Department of Defense that commemorate the Confederate States of America or any person who served voluntarily with the Confederate States of America.”
It allows three years to implement the commission’s recommendations.
Fort Rucker isn’t the only Army installation named for a Confederate leader. There are at least nine other bases that could be affected: Fort Benning and Fort Gordon in Georgia; Fort Lee, Fort Pickett, and Fort A.P. Hill in Virginia; Fort Bragg in North Carolina; Fort Hood in Texas; and Fort Polk and Camp Beauregard in Louisiana.
“I don’t support renaming Fort Rucker,” newly elected Rep. Barry Moore said in a statement to the Eagle. “There is a legacy and deep history for all the service members who have been stationed there and we shouldn’t attempt to erase the past in the name of political correctness.”
The eight-member commission includes four appointments by the defense secretary as well as by the chairs and ranking members of the House and Senate’s Armed Services committees.
Under the law’s timeframe, the commission will hold its first meeting in March and brief the Senate and House Armed Services committees no later than Oct. 1, 2021. The commission will have to submit a written report of its findings and recommendations by Oct. 1, 2022, including a list of items to be removed or renamed as well as methods for considering local “sensitivities” to any changes.
The push to rename military installations named for Confederate leaders gained support in 2020 after the murder of George Floyd, a Black man killed during an arrest by Minneapolis police.
Fort Rucker was originally called Camp Rucker, a name chosen by the War Department before it opened on May 1, 1942. It became Fort Rucker in 1955 after the Army Aviation Center was established on the post. The post is named for Edmund W. Rucker, who was a colonel with the Confederate army during the Civil War. He was given the honorary title of general.
Born in Tennessee, Rucker served in the Confederate army from 1861 to 1865. He was wounded and captured in the battle of Nashville, having his left arm amputated. A prisoner exchange was organized by Gen. Nathan Bedford Forrest to secure Rucker’s release. After the war, Rucker settled in Birmingham and became an industrial magnate dealing in coal and steel. He died in 1924.
It’s still too early in the process to fully know what the end result will look like for installations like Fort Rucker.
The Department of Defense is in beginning stages of addressing the requirements in the NDAA, according to a DOD spokesman. At this point, activities and plans to move forward are “pre-decisional,” according to a statement.
