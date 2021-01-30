Defense bill opens door for changes to Fort Rucker, other Army bases named for Confederate officers

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Fort Rucker isn’t the only Army installation named for a Confederate leader. There are at least nine other bases that could be affected: Fort Benning and Fort Gordon in Georgia; Fort Lee, Fort Pickett, and Fort A.P. Hill in Virginia; Fort Bragg in North Carolina; Fort Hood in Texas; and Fort Polk and Camp Beauregard in Louisiana.

“I don’t support renaming Fort Rucker,” newly elected Rep. Barry Moore said in a statement to the Eagle. “There is a legacy and deep history for all the service members who have been stationed there and we shouldn’t attempt to erase the past in the name of political correctness.”

The eight-member commission includes four appointments by the defense secretary as well as by the chairs and ranking members of the House and Senate’s Armed Services committees.

Under the law’s timeframe, the commission will hold its first meeting in March and brief the Senate and House Armed Services committees no later than Oct. 1, 2021. The commission will have to submit a written report of its findings and recommendations by Oct. 1, 2022, including a list of items to be removed or renamed as well as methods for considering local “sensitivities” to any changes.