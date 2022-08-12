Delta reduces daily flights from Dothan to two

Beginning Oct. 6, Delta Airlines will drop one of its three daily flights from the Dothan-Houston County Airport.

The Dothan airport is one of 40 U.S. airports affected by Delta’s reductions, which the company indicated the flight reduction is a reflection of pilot and ground handler shortages throughout its global system.

The schedule will be analyzed every 30 days, with a plan to restore capacity as soon as staffing challenges have subsided.

According to Dothan-Houston County Airport Executive Director Adam Hartzog, Delta has stated that this was a difficult decision, but remains committed to the Wiregrass, with no plans to reduce capacity any further at this time.

“We apologize for any inconvenience, and hope that you continue to consider using our airport for your traveling needs,” Hartzog said.