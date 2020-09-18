Department of Agriculture & Industries launches Hurricane Sally damage assessment survey

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Many Wiregrass farmers were dealt a blow by Hurricane Sally's five to 10 inches of rain on their peanut and cotton crops.

The Alabama Department of Agriculture & Industries asks local farmers and consumers who received storm damage to participate in its damage assessment survey.

The Department is gathering information from farmers who experienced agricultural damage from the excessive winds, rainfall, and flooding caused by Hurricane Sally. This information can be helpful to federal and state leaders in the aftermath of the storm.

The Department has established an online reporting survey to simplify the process for producers who have experienced agriculture damage. The survey will collect the most accurate damage assessments. Producers wishing to participate in the survey should visit agi.alabama.gov/HurricaneSally.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to those who experienced significant damage during this powerful hurricane,” Commissioner of Agriculture and Industries Rick Pate said. “Alabama farmers have already faced economic hardships this year due to market instability, trade concerns and the coronavirus pandemic.”

