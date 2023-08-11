Alabama's Department of Human Resources is hoping to find a new home in Houston County.

"They have outgrown that building; the first part of it was built in the 1950s," Houston County chairman Brandon Shoupe said. "The building is not designed for a lot of the programs that DHR is offering. It's just old and has a lot of wear and tear, so maintenance would be a lot less in a new building."

During a Houston County Commission administrative meeting Thursday, representatives from DHR spoke to commissioners about the possibility of building a new office in the area for the agency.

The present DHR building is located at 1605 Ross Clark Circle in Dothan. A location is already picked out for the new building if the commission elects to move forward in the process.

"We recently acquired some land over on Prevatt Road, so that's where it would go," Shoupe said. "We would like to enhance the services to the citizens of this county."

Randall Beesley, director of general services at DHR, said aside from providing the land, the new office wouldn't cost the county anything.

"The means of payment is through a bond issue," Beesley told commissioners. "During this whole process, DHR will be responsible for all the costs from start to finish. With this project being 40,000-50,000 square feet, it will probably be repaid in 25 to 30 years. DHR makes all of those payments, so they'll be nothing on your side."

Although the commission and the state seem on board with idea, it could take a few years for DHR to get a new office.

"The next step is for the commission to formally vote on a resolution requesting a new DHR building," Shoupe said. "However, that doesn't mean we're going to get one next month or next year. There's a process involved at the state level, and they have to wait until they can fit it in their project list. It's completely out of our hands and may take a long time."