Despite filing date confusion, Jeff Coleman trucking along with campaign

On Feb. 7, the Supreme Court granted the stay, meaning that Alabama can proceed with the challenged district map for this year’s elections.

On Tuesday, one day after the Supreme Court issued the stay, Merrill issued a statement saying that it would be up to the parties to decide whether to recognize the Feb. 11 qualifying deadline.

Alabama Republican Party Chair John Wahl told Al.com on Sunday that he would have no comment on the situation pending legal clarification.

Despite the legal question, a spokesperson with Coleman’s campaign said it is moving “full speed ahead” with advertisements and fundraising and sent out a release formally announcing his run on Monday morning.

Two years ago, Coleman lost to Barry Moore of Enterprise in a runoff for the Republican nomination. Moore won the general election and is seeking another term. Moore will be unopposed in the primary if Coleman is excluded.

Coleman is chairman of Coleman World Group, a trucking business that deals primarily with Department of Defense contracts all over the world. Its headquarters are in Midland City.

Not long after his 2020 defeat, Coleman was named chair of the Troy University Foundation Board of Directors.

