Despite filing date confusion, Jeff Coleman trucking along with campaign

Dothan businessman Jeff Coleman is diving headfirst into a likely contentious campaign to represent Alabama’s 2nd Congressional District despite a legal question surrounding his filing date.
Without previous announcement, two TV ads characterizing Coleman as an outsider conservative and trucker aired for the first time Sunday during the Super Bowl.
“Washington needs more truckers and less namby-pamby politicians,” Coleman said as videos and pictures of President Joe Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Rep. Barry Moore, his challenger, appeared in the background.
Coleman and Jamie Aiken of Vestavia Hills, who is running in the 6th District, both turned in their fees and paperwork to the Republican Party’s headquarters on Thursday, a day before the end of the extended qualifying period set by a federal court last month.
Both acted on the belief that the Feb. 11 deadline was still valid with a preliminary injunction that barred the state from using the new congressional district map approved by the Legislature last year. The judges ruled in favor of Black voters who alleged the map violated the Voting Rights Act.
Attorney General Steve Marshall and Secretary of State John Merrill opposed the ruling and turned to the U.S. Supreme Court, asking for an emergency stay to put on hold the order to draw new districts.
On Feb. 7, the Supreme Court granted the stay, meaning that Alabama can proceed with the challenged district map for this year’s elections.
On Tuesday, one day after the Supreme Court issued the stay, Merrill issued a statement saying that it would be up to the parties to decide whether to recognize the Feb. 11 qualifying deadline.
Alabama Republican Party Chair John Wahl told Al.com on Sunday that he would have no comment on the situation pending legal clarification.
Despite the legal question, a spokesperson with Coleman’s campaign said it is moving “full speed ahead” with advertisements and fundraising and sent out a release formally announcing his run on Monday morning.
Two years ago, Coleman lost to Barry Moore of Enterprise in a runoff for the Republican nomination. Moore won the general election and is seeking another term. Moore will be unopposed in the primary if Coleman is excluded.
Coleman is chairman of Coleman World Group, a trucking business that deals primarily with Department of Defense contracts all over the world. Its headquarters are in Midland City.
Not long after his 2020 defeat, Coleman was named chair of the Troy University Foundation Board of Directors.
