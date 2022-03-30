Detter named to head up Southeast Health Statera Network

Chris Detter, PTA, has been named director of Statera Network, the population health management arm of Southeast Health.

Statera Network, which was established in 2015, is a clinically integrated network (CIN) formed by a group of physicians, Southeast Health Medical Center and the Houston County Health Care Authority. These entities came together with a shared vision to provide high quality patient care at the most efficient cost in the new era of value-based reimbursement.

Statera Network is also an Accountable Care Organization (ACO) as recognized by Health and Human Services and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

Detter has been at Southeast Health for more than seven years, most recently serving as clinic manager at Southeast Health Circle East Rehab, a multidisciplinary rehab center with more than 40,000 patient visits annually. He began his career at Southeast Health in 2015 as a licensed physical therapist assistant (PTA).

Detter received his Associate Degree in Applied Science with completion of the PTA program at Wallace College in Dothan. Upon completion of the program and taking the NPTE exam, he earned his PTA license. He is currently working on his Bachelor of Science in Health Care Administration from Capella University.