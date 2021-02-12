Developer, mayor respond to USPS mail service issues for Dothan residents

“The postmasters’ notice that they were implementing the cluster mailboxes was incredibly late considering we would have to incorporate the location of the cluster mailbox in our engineered design for the subdivision,” Howard said.

The Home Builders Association of Alabama has been advocating against the enforcement of CBUs for some time because of potential safety concerns, inconvenience for homeowners, and the undue burden on developers.

“The key thing to me is this is a thing being forced upon the citizens who have had no input whatsoever. That’s just not right,” HBA member and Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba said. “They’re not paying attention to our elected leaders who go to represent us on that level.”

Saliba said the issue is actually between tax-paying citizens and U.S.P.S, a quasi-governmental authority.

“As a mayor, that bothers me because I don’t believe majority of our people want their mail in a cluster box,” Saliba said.