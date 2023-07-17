The Dothan-Houston County Library System Board of Trustees has approved the terms of a USDA Community Facilities loan for renovation of the former MidSouth Bank IT/Data Center as the new Ashford Library.

"This new library will make such a positive difference for Ashford and for all of Houston County," DHCLS Board Chair Brad Kimbro said in a press release. "Public libraries contribute so much to literacy, learning, quality of life, and economic development, and this will be no exception. I know that our board, our staff, and, of course, residents of Ashford are excited about seeing this project."

The loan will allow the library to begin construction while also conducting a campaign in order to raise the necessary funds for the project.

"We have a great opportunity to get started sooner rather than later," DHCLS Director Chris Warren said. "With the loan, the concurrent capital campaign, and all the partnerships that we've created along the way, we'll be able to demonstrate how a small town in a rural area can have an incredible library. To think that Ashford can be that proof of concept is really exciting to me."

With this loan, DHCLS will begin working with architects to finalize construction documents and project bidding. Construction is expected to begin in early next year and be completed by next fall.