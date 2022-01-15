DHCLS partners with DCS and Bright Key on STEAM initiative

The Dothan Houston County Library System (DHCLS) has partnered with Dothan City Schools (DCS) and Bright Key to offer STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics) education classes at Selma Street Elementary School.

The initiative will support learning and literacy for students which are two of the areas of focus identified in the library’s extensive strategic plan for 2022 through 2026.

Over the course of the semester, DHCLS youth services staff will facilitate classes for fourth- and fifth-grade students providing hands-on experience with computers, coding, robotics, three-dimensional drawing, and other technological concepts.

Through the partnership, DHCLS, DCS, and Bright Key hope to enhance students’ comprehension and understanding of STEAM concepts and improve academic confidence and general learning skills.

“Countless studies have shown that early exposure to STEAM concepts is critical to student growth and success,” says DHCLS Youth Services Manager Kristin North. “We all learn in different ways. By partnering with Bright Key and Dothan City Schools, we hope to spark students’ life-long interest in STEAM through these hands-on learning opportunities.”

For more information about DHCLS including the library’s programs, resources, and services, visit www.dhcls.org.