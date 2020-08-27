Digital devices will not be provided to virtual students, multiple Houston County schools announce

Digital devices that Houston County Schools intended to provide students at the beginning of the school year for virtual instruction will not arrive on time, according to multiple schools’ Facebook posts.

“Due to this worldwide pandemic, our devices have not been received as anticipated,” the announcement reads. “Houston County Schools do not have devices to issue to virtual students at this time.”

The post encourages families who have an acceptable device at home and wish to be considered for the virtual option to contact their schools’ principal to be addressed and considered on “ case-by-case basis.” Phones and iPads are not considered acceptable.

“If you do not have a device at home or you chose the traditional option, we will see you on Sept. 8 as we begin a new school year!” the post states. “We believe it is important to share this update with our families so that you have time to make adjustments in your plans for the 2020-2021 school year. Continue to stay safe!”

The news comes shortly after the school system reopened its application for virtual school and a week-and-a-half before school is set to start.