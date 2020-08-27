Digital devices will not be provided to virtual students, multiple Houston County schools announce

Digital devices that Houston County Schools intended to provide students at the beginning of the school year for virtual instruction will not arrive on time, according to multiple schools’ Facebook posts.
“Due to this worldwide pandemic, our devices have not been received as anticipated,” the announcement reads. “Houston County Schools do not have devices to issue to virtual students at this time.”
The post encourages families who have an acceptable device at home and wish to be considered for the virtual option to contact their schools’ principal to be addressed and considered on “ case-by-case basis.” Phones and iPads are not considered acceptable.
“If you do not have a device at home or you chose the traditional option, we will see you on Sept. 8 as we begin a new school year!” the post states. “We believe it is important to share this update with our families so that you have time to make adjustments in your plans for the 2020-2021 school year. Continue to stay safe!”
The news comes shortly after the school system reopened its application for virtual school and a week-and-a-half before school is set to start.
Superintendent David Sewell said the school system put in an order several months ago for 2,000 Chromebooks to be used for schools and virtual students. However, the order anticipated to arrive sometime in September has since been delayed until January.
Around 1,000 of the system's more than 6,000 students have signed up to learn remotely, but digital device agreements had not been disbursed so it unclear how many families intended to request one.
"Some of those were hoping to get a digital device, but most of those have something. I can’t say that all of them do," Sewell said.
The laptop shortage is a nationwide problem, the Associated Press discovered in an investigation.
The world’s three biggest computer companies, Lenovo, HP and Dell, have told school districts they have a shortage of nearly 5 million laptops, in some cases exacerbated by Trump administration sanctions on Chinese suppliers, according to interviews with over two dozen U.S. schools, districts in 15 states, suppliers, computer companies and industry analysts.
Last week, Sewell encouraged parents to take advantage of a voucher being sent out to families who's children qualify for free/reduced lunches that will allow them to get free internet access through Alabama Broadband Connectivity. The voucher will allow each family to get a hotspot or internet provider, depending on where it lives.
