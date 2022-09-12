Digital-driven lifestyles constantly changes routines

Across the room, the sight of my granddaughter kneeling on the floor with the Sunday comics spread out in front of her quickly flashed a mental snapshot of her dad in a similar pose three decades earlier.

It’s a sight that makes any longtime newspaperman smile, so I captured the moment on my iPhone. Before penning this column, I looked at that September 2020 photo; she was 7. Next time she’s at the house, I plan to give her my iPhone or iPad to read the Sunday comics – yes, digital is changing our routines.

Sunday and daily comics, called the Funnies by earlier generations, have long been a mainstay of newspapers and loved by readers of all ages. Everyone seems to have a favorite – mine will always be Calvin and Hobbes, who rode their sled off the pages of newspapers in 1995. I treasure a framed reproduction of Bill Watterson’s final newspaper strip.

I share those thoughts about comics because all of us at the Eagle truly understand how important our daily and Sunday features like comics, puzzles, or advice columns are to readers, especially when they somehow go missing from the place they await you each morning.

Beginning today, the Eagle, which for years has delivered many beloved comic characters, engaging puzzles, and advice columns on a variety of enticing topics, will unveil a new and inviting line-up of comics, puzzles, advice columns, and more features.

As we continue to build our commitment of being a digital-first information provider, necessary changes must be made. These changes will allow us to continue our mission of being your best local information source, a role this newspaper has held in the Wiregrass area for more than a century.

As our digital subscription base grows, every day thousands of you now find our products on digital devices – phones, tablets, and laptops – 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. And, projections for both readership and revenue generation show this digital trend will soon outpace our print edition.

As we move forward to meet the demands of a digital-driven audience, we must take advantage of opportunities in how we deliver content, including comics, puzzles, and advice columns.

Here’s a snapshot of what you’ll find today.

You will find redesigned pages showcasing comics, puzzles, advice columns, and lifestyle and entertainment content that have high reader appeal for today’s audience.

Readers will also notice some content previously on the pages is no longer available. It’s never easy to narrow offerings, but the newspaper industry demands change. Gone from the print edition are longtime strips Blondie, Beetle Bailey, Frank and Earnest, The Family Circus, and more, a few daily puzzles are gone from our Coffee Break page, as are a couple of columns, including daily Bridge.

Replacing some of the cancelled features will be a variety of today’s most popular comics, puzzles, and advice columnists, especially when it comes to lifestyle and entertainment information.

Another select group of the comics and puzzles, a handful of those missing from our daily pages (Monday – Saturday), will be part of our expanded comics and puzzles presentations on Sunday.

And, soon, digital-only subscribers and print subscribers who have activated their free digital subscription will have access to hundreds of comics and more than 30 puzzles at a special link – GoComics—on our website at dothaneagle.com. This new service will be tailored for a digital-driven audience.

When this service is ready, you will be informed, but in the interim, readers who are not digital-only subscribers or print subscribers who have not activated their free digital access are encouraged to sign up at dothaneagle.com.

Finally, as you review the updated content and presentation today and beyond, we ask that you join us in looking ahead as our staff delivers you award-winning community journalism, which will only continue with your loyal and generous support.

Terry Connor is editor of the Eagle and can be reached at tconnor@dothaneagle.com