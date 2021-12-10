Dine Out Dothan raises money for United Way

Most of the gift cards are in amounts of $100 or $50.

Hill said he enjoys the fundraiser, especially when the gift cards help introduce people to eateries they’ve never visited.

“I just get so excited,” Hill said. “… The joy it brings people when you hand them this and they start looking at it, it’s literally like Christmas morning.”

This is the fourth year the Wiregrass United Way has held the Dine Out Dothan fundraiser. It started the same year as Hurricane Michael, and the local United Way saw that its normal fundraising efforts would not be enough to reach the goal that year.

“It was tremendously successful because who would not love to win a stack of gift cards to restaurants?” Hill said.

It was so easy to sell tickets, that even volunteers who normally don’t like to sell tickets had no problems. And it’s a quick fundraiser – just a few weeks between the start of ticket sales and the drawing.