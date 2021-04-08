District governor visits Ashford Lions Club

The Ashford Lions Club met on Tuesday, March 23, and welcomed District 34C District Governor Pete Crews.
He shared the details of the upcoming virtual District 34C meeting and encouraged members to attend online.
Crews also praised the Ashford club for continuing to collect glasses and serve local residents with free eye exams and glasses.
Shown in the photo are: Fran McArthur, secretary-treasurer; Norb Lohse, vice-president; Pete Crews, District 34C governor; and Bob Key, president.
