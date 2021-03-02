Diverse economy continues to pay dividends to Dothan coffers

Industry diversity continues to pay dividends to Dothan's municipal coffers as growth continues amid pandemic.

In February, Dothan collected $6,322,754 in sales and use tax revenues. The amount is $1,237,350 over the amount budgeted for the month and 11% more than was collected in February 2020.

The City of Dothan now has a $6.3 million surplus five months into the fiscal year. Compared to this time a year ago, sales and use tax revenue has increased 9%, automotive sales tax revenue increased 15%, machines and manufacturing tax revenue increased 88%, and farm and agriculture tax revenue increased 9%.

City officials and economic analysts in the area attribute the growth to Dothan’s diversity in industry, meaning Dothan has many different kinds of business sectors to support the local economy: healthcare, manufacturing, agriculture, retail, hospitality, construction, among others.

Budget surpluses are nothing new for Dothan as the financial office tends to budget conservatively and commissioners tend to spend conservatively though the trend of seven-figure surpluses each month seem to be growing more common lately.

In the last five months the city has collected sales taxes, the city received more than $1 million in surplus tax revenue in four of those months.