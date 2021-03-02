Diverse economy continues to pay dividends to Dothan coffers

Industry diversity continues to pay dividends to Dothan's municipal coffers as growth continues amid pandemic.
In February, Dothan collected $6,322,754 in sales and use tax revenues. The amount is $1,237,350 over the amount budgeted for the month and 11% more than was collected in February 2020.
The City of Dothan now has a $6.3 million surplus five months into the fiscal year. Compared to this time a year ago, sales and use tax revenue has increased 9%, automotive sales tax revenue increased 15%, machines and manufacturing tax revenue increased 88%, and farm and agriculture tax revenue increased 9%.
City officials and economic analysts in the area attribute the growth to Dothan’s diversity in industry, meaning Dothan has many different kinds of business sectors to support the local economy: healthcare, manufacturing, agriculture, retail, hospitality, construction, among others.
Budget surpluses are nothing new for Dothan as the financial office tends to budget conservatively and commissioners tend to spend conservatively though the trend of seven-figure surpluses each month seem to be growing more common lately.
In the last five months the city has collected sales taxes, the city received more than $1 million in surplus tax revenue in four of those months.
Lodging tax collections last month remained low as revenue continued to fall under budget projections. The City of Dothan collected $195,424 in lodging tax revenue in February, which gave the budget a deficit of $64,174 for the month. For the fiscal year, the lodging tax revenue budget has a $384,023.
The tourism industry should see an uptick of visitors soon, however, as Visit Dothan and Dothan Leisure Services kicks off sports tourism season and the city’s restaurant and hospitality industries prepare for beach-goers travelling through the area.
