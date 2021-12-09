 Skip to main content
DNA evidence helping solve year-old Dothan burglary
  • Updated
Kendrick Mitchell

Kendrith Mitchell, 42, of DOthan

 Sable Riley

DNA evidence is helping Dothan police solve the 2020 burglary of Plum Lounge.

Kendrith Lashawn Mitchell, 42, of Dothan is being charged with third-degree burglary after a after a forensic exam of a bloodied T-shirt left at the scene revealed Mitchell’s DNA.

Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said the suspect pried open the glass door at the club before taking two televisions and multiple bottles of liquor. Owens said the shirt was sent in for testing at the time of arrest, but results didn’t come back until this year.

A warrant was obtained on July 8, but it took a while to locate him, Owens said.

He was arrested Wednesday with a bond set at $15,000.

Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at sriley@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7915. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.

