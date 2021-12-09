DNA evidence helping solve year-old Dothan burglary

DNA evidence is helping Dothan police solve the 2020 burglary of Plum Lounge.

Kendrith Lashawn Mitchell, 42, of Dothan is being charged with third-degree burglary after a after a forensic exam of a bloodied T-shirt left at the scene revealed Mitchell’s DNA.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said the suspect pried open the glass door at the club before taking two televisions and multiple bottles of liquor. Owens said the shirt was sent in for testing at the time of arrest, but results didn’t come back until this year.

A warrant was obtained on July 8, but it took a while to locate him, Owens said.

He was arrested Wednesday with a bond set at $15,000.

Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at sriley@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7915. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.