Dog Daze invites owners, pups for day of fun

A lot of people really love their dogs.

They want to feed them the best treats, buy them cute bandanas, hear them play music, and frame their pup’s art work.

That was the inspiration for Dog Daze of Summer, an event planned for Saturday, July 9, at Eastgate Dog Park in Dothan. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., dog owners can visit the dog park and let their furry friends play, make music, create art, learn a new trick, get a mini-massage, and put their best paw forward for a doggie fashion show. Or, they can just run wild.

“This is going to allow everyone in the pet community to really meet each other, introduce each other, and our dog community can really start to establish itself here,” organizer Brittney Pettis said. “Other communities our size, there are a lot of dog mom groups that do activities monthly and organizations that do things like this way more often. And if we can build that here in Dothan, we’d definitely do it more often.”

Pettis operates the online and pop-up shop Brit and Bear, selling handmade kerchiefs, bow ties, head bows, and other accessories for dogs. Knowing other vendors and customers interested in a dog-themed event, Pettis approached Dothan Leisure Services, which jumped on board immediately.

Activities for dogs and their owners will include large flat keyboards that dogs can step on and play musical notes. Owners can pick out paint colors, which will be sealed in a Ziploc bag along with a shaped wood canvas. Peanut butter on the bag will entice dogs to lick and boop their way to create a work of art.

“The first thing I would do is take your dog straight to that dog park, let if off the leash, run around, play and get all the energy out; then you can walk around the market, shop the vendors and do the activities and your dog will be calm,” Pettis said.

Vendors like Lucky Dog Training Academy will be teach dogs a trick for a few dollars. Furssage will be offering mini massages designed just for dogs. There will also be a cooling station with fans and ice.

While activities will be inside the fenced dog park, boutique vendors and food vendors will be located outside the dog park area. Dogs will need to be kept on a leash when outside of the dog park area.

Even if you have a dog that doesn’t do well around strange dogs or people, there will be plenty of vendors at Dog Daze of Summer for dog lovers to shop, Pettis said.

A fashion show starts at 11:30 a.m. and is free to enter. Votes will be a People’s Choice style voting with voters paying $1 to cast a vote. Proceeds from votes will be split between the nonprofits Wiregrass Animal Group and the Wiregrass Humane Society. The winner receives a prize pack full of more than $300 worth of prizes.

Food vendors Dothan Ice Cream, Sayit Hotdogs, and Tikiz of the Wiregrass will be on site along with market vendors such as Raylin Lenior Photography, Woofgang Bakery, For Pet’s Sake, Giggle Paws Boutique, South Paw Dog Treats, Brooklyn’s Dog Boutique, and others.

“People love their animals and so any opportunity to go out there and experience a day of activities, events with your fur baby is a bonus,” said Joleene Williams of Wags and Whiskers, a vendor that will be at Dog Daze of Summer. “To be able to purchase accessories for their baby, to be able to do projects with their baby, to let them play and experience kind of an off-leash environment will be unique for them.”

