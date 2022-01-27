Dogs rescued from wire crates in Covington County

FREEPORT, Florida — Nine dogs said to have been kept confined in rusty wire crates their entire life have been rescued from a property in Covington County, Alabama.
Alaqua Animal Refuge answered a call from a rescue partner seeking help with the neglected animals that were found two days ago in freezing and filthy conditions, according to an Alaqua news release. The dogs were found cramped and cowering in outside cages covered with tarps. The ground inside the cages was covered in deteriorated pine straw with mounds built up from what appeared to be old sheets or towels.
“These dogs were cold, fearful, and in need of attention,” Alaqua Founder Laurie Hood said. “Their frail bodies indicated they have lived their entire lives in these restricted, small crates. One of the dogs was literally slumped over with an arched back indicative of never being given the opportunity to stand up straight or run around. Sadly, he will be forever deformed.”
Another dog was found relentlessly barking and scared with an embedded collar in her neck. There was no fresh food or water in any of the crates and there was feces all around. All of them were hungry, and most of their noses were scraped and raw at the top where they had been bumping them on the rusted cages. The dogs were also infested with fleas and ticks and all tested positive for heartworms.
When crates are used properly, they can be a safe and cozy haven for dogs, according to Alaqua.
The beagle and shepherd mixed dogs are believed to range in age from 6 months to 2 years old. Five of the dogs were taken to local rescue groups that had space to help them, and Alaqua took in four of them that needed the most attention.
While the dogs do not show signs of aggression, they are still scared and run from humans. However, according to Alaqua, the dogs are starting to play with toys and interacting with Alaqua staff. It is expected that they will recover and be able to be adopted.
Alaqua Animal Refuge is a no-kill animal shelter and sanctuary, located in the panhandle of Florida. For more information on Alaqua’s services or to donate to the care for animals like these, please visit www.Alaqua.org.