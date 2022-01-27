Dogs rescued from wire crates in Covington County

FREEPORT, Florida — Nine dogs said to have been kept confined in rusty wire crates their entire life have been rescued from a property in Covington County, Alabama.

Alaqua Animal Refuge answered a call from a rescue partner seeking help with the neglected animals that were found two days ago in freezing and filthy conditions, according to an Alaqua news release. The dogs were found cramped and cowering in outside cages covered with tarps. The ground inside the cages was covered in deteriorated pine straw with mounds built up from what appeared to be old sheets or towels.

“These dogs were cold, fearful, and in need of attention,” Alaqua Founder Laurie Hood said. “Their frail bodies indicated they have lived their entire lives in these restricted, small crates. One of the dogs was literally slumped over with an arched back indicative of never being given the opportunity to stand up straight or run around. Sadly, he will be forever deformed.”

