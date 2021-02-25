Dollar General donates $1,000 to the Southern Alabama Regional Council on Aging as part of DG Kindness campaign

As part of Dollar General’s DG Kindness campaign, the company recently donated $1,000 to the Southern Alabama Regional Council on Aging on behalf of Store Manager Charlotte and Assistant Store Manager Darla of Store #0828 located at 2757 Hartford Highway in Dothan.

The donation will help support SARCOA’s focus of providing a network of services that empower seniors and disabled individuals.

For more than two years, Charlotte and Darla have partnered with SARCOA to provide seniors with groceries, toiletries, cleaning products and other necessary items. As the COVID-19 pandemic led to many seniors refraining from in-person shopping or being without access to transportation, Charlotte, Darla and the team members of Store #08218 worked together to gather supplies to distribute to seniors and disabled individuals in need.

According to Terri Francis, director of SARCOA, “We love Dollar General, especially Charlotte and Darla who are so amazing to work with. They not only helped us serve our seniors and adults with disabilities during our Santa for Seniors program, but they help us all year.”