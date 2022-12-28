Don Marnon, former city manager, dead at 85

Don Marnon, former Dothan city manager, died Tuesday, WTVY reported Wednesday. He was 85.

Marnon spent seven years in the city manager position, which he took after his retirement from the U.S. Army at the rank of Colonel.

Marnon’s last military duty before retirement was as garrison commander at Fort Rucker, and during his tenure in the city manager’s office, Marnon joined other city leaders and elected officials in working to bolster the relationship between the Dothan community and the Army post.

In his military career, Donald J. Marnon was commissioned an infantry officer upon graduation from Officer Candidate School in June 1958. His first duty assignment was as Rifle Platoon Leader, Company C, 1st Battle Group, 29th Infantry.

During his service, Marnon earned awards and decorations including: Silver Star; Bronze Star with V with 3 Oak Leaf Clusters; Meritorious Service Medal; Air Medal with 2 Oak Leaf Clusters; Air Medal with 2 Oak Leaf Clusters; Army Commendation Medal with 1 Oak Leaf Cluster; Vietnam Service Medal with 8 Battle Stars; Good Conduct Medal; Ranger Tab; Pathfinder Tab; Master Parachutist Wing, CIB.

Arrangements are pending.