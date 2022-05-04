Donations needed for Homeless Connect

Donations for an upcoming Homeless Connect event are low, and organizers are in emergency mode with a little more than a week before the event is to be held.

“Donations just really tapered off,” Kody Kirchhoff of the Southeast Alabama Coalition for the Homeless (SEACH) said. “We’re a week and a half out; we really need donations.”

SEACH will sponsor the Homeless Connect event in Dothan on Saturday, May 14. On that day, a meal and much needed supplies will be delivered to homeless areas, camps, and individuals.

Kirchhoff said members of SEACH have been out identifying homeless people and determining their specific needs. Most of the homeless people helped through the event are trying to end their homeless situations but still need help to get by until they do, he said.

“Our hope is we have enough provisions to meet at least a bulk of those needs; we can never meet all the needs that everybody has,” Kirchhoff said.

Items like tents, sleeping bags and Coleman stoves are some of the more important items needed and don’t have to be new items, Kirchhoff said.

Why donations are down is unclear, but it could be because this is the first in-person Homeless Connect held in two years due to the pandemic or that people are choosing to give to other causes. Also, Kirchhoff said, people are struggling with higher prices and may not have as much to give right now.

And while homeless people have gotten some bad publicity lately, especially with a string of fires of vacant buildings and arrests, Kirchhoff said he hopes those instances haven’t kept people from giving.

“I want to believe it’s not that,” he said. “Just because there are some negative, terrible, awful things that have happened, that does not represent the larger group.”

Living items needed include hats and caps, bandanas, sunglasses, umbrellas, rain coats, purses, wallets, blankets, sheets, tents, bikes, air mattresses or cots, camp chairs, Colman stoves, mini propane tanks, large propane tanks, flash lights, belts, backpacks, bug spray, batteries, sunscreen and can openers.

Food items needed include bottled water as well as pop-top/quick eat non-perishable food items such as Vienna sausages, Beanie Weenies, Ramen Noodles, fruit cups, granola bars, ravioli, tuna, peanut butter crackers, cheese crackers, small bag chips, small bag crackers, Spam or potted meat, canned soup, SpaghettiOs, cookie packs, apple sauce, small bag of nuts, beef jerky, boxed raisins, fruit snacks, trail mix, and small canned pop-top veggies.

Needed toiletry items include shampoo, conditioner, deodorant, toothbrushes, toothpaste, razors, shave cream, body lotion, bath soap, shower gel, comb, toilet paper, and feminine pads.

Baby items such as diapers and wipes are also needed.

Donations of clothing are not needed as there are local organizations that provide clothing on a daily basis year-round. However, jeans as well as new underwear and socks for men, women and children will be accepted.

Donations can be dropped off Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Wiregrass 2-1-1, located at 545 W. Main St., Suite 313, in downtown Dothan.

Volunteers are needed from 7-10 a.m. on May 14 to help sort and pack the food and supplies and deliver the supplies. To volunteer, simply go to the Covan trailer in the back parking lot at Wiregrass 2-1-1. Volunteers will be fed.

For more information, dial 2-1-1.

Peggy Ussery is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at aussery@dothaneagle.com or 334-712-7963. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.