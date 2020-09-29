Donations sought to help homeless in Dothan

Tents, sleeping bags and non-perishable foods are among the most needed items for the numbers of homeless people in the Dothan area.

And organizers of a Homeless Connect event are hoping people will reach out with such donations during October.

“We want to connect in two specific ways,” said Kody Kirchhoff, executive director of The Harbor and vice president of the Southeast Alabama Coalition for the Homeless. “We really want to connect these agencies with anybody who is homeless, to begin that relationship and identify the needs. But, ultimately, we want to connect the people of the community that really have a heart or the desire to help those that are in homelessness.”

So not only does he hope people will donate, but he hopes they will want to go out and deliver supplies during the month.

Homeless Connect events are held in the spring and fall and coordinated by the Southeast Alabama Coalition for the Homeless (SEACH). Typically, people would donate needed supplies to one site – a large Covan moving truck parked outside the Wiregrass 2-1-1 offices in Dothan. Volunteers would gather in November and spend one day delivering the donations to those who are homeless.