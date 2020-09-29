Donations sought to help homeless in Dothan

Tents, sleeping bags and non-perishable foods are among the most needed items for the numbers of homeless people in the Dothan area.
And organizers of a Homeless Connect event are hoping people will reach out with such donations during October.
“We want to connect in two specific ways,” said Kody Kirchhoff, executive director of The Harbor and vice president of the Southeast Alabama Coalition for the Homeless. “We really want to connect these agencies with anybody who is homeless, to begin that relationship and identify the needs. But, ultimately, we want to connect the people of the community that really have a heart or the desire to help those that are in homelessness.”
So not only does he hope people will donate, but he hopes they will want to go out and deliver supplies during the month.
Homeless Connect events are held in the spring and fall and coordinated by the Southeast Alabama Coalition for the Homeless (SEACH). Typically, people would donate needed supplies to one site – a large Covan moving truck parked outside the Wiregrass 2-1-1 offices in Dothan. Volunteers would gather in November and spend one day delivering the donations to those who are homeless.
Because of COVID-19, donations can be taken to local organizations that help the homeless: The Harbor, Moma Tina’s Mission House, Love In Action and Living Hope Community Outreach. Donations will be accepted throughout October and dispersed as they are needed rather than on one day, said Vickie Alleman, president of SEACH.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Homeless Connect planned for May was not held. That has put a dent in the amount of crucial supplies available.
Items needed include high-quality, sturdy tents as well as sleeping bags, flat sheets, blankets, pillows and pillow cases, air mattresses or cots. Non-perishable food items are also needed, especially pop-top and easy-to-open items along with cases of bottled water.
Hygiene items needed include combs, hair brushes, personal hygiene items (soap, shampoo, razors, deodorant, toilet tissue, hand sanitizer, Wet-Wipes, toothbrushes and toothpaste, lotion), and women’s hygiene items.
Other needs: flashlights, batteries, wallets, purses, camp chairs, Coleman stoves, personal camping-sized propane bottles, belts, bikes, bug spray and backpacks.
Clothes are not needed with the exception of coats, sweaters and jeans for men, women and children. Clothing is not sought because local organizations provide clothing on a weekly basis all year.
While COVID-19 created new demands on groups that work with the homeless in Dothan, Kirchhoff said it forced volunteers with The Harbor to hit the streets and reach the homeless even more.
“We gave away more meals, more non-perishable food items, more toiletry items, more clothing items – we gave away more in six months of COVID than we did all of the entire year of 2019,” Kirchhoff said. “And that has happened outside of our building. The need has definitely been there.”
