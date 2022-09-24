Donnie Chesteen re-appointed to state board

Alabama State Sen. Donnie Chesteen was recently re-appointed as the At-Large Director for Geneva County on the Board of Directors of the Choctawhatchee, Pea and Yellow Rivers Watershed Management Authority.

He has served on the Board since 2010 when he was appointed by the Geneva County Soil & Water Conservation District. Geneva County Probate Judge Toby Seay administered the oath of office to Chesteen on Sept. 6 at a ceremony held in the Geneva County Courthouse.

Chesteen has served in the Senate since 2018 and served in the House from 2010 – 2018. He is a graduate of Troy University and the former head football coach and athletic director at Geneva High School. He also previously served on the Geneva County Board of Education. He is married to Stephanie Chesteen and they have two children. He is a member of First Baptist Church of Geneva.

Lisa Harris, Executive Director of the Watershed Management Authority said, “Our Board is very grateful to Senator Chesteen for his past service and look forward to the important contributions he will continue to make in the next four years. His experience and knowledge make him a valuable asset to this organization and to the citizens of Geneva County.”

The Choctawhatchee, Pea and Yellow Rivers Watershed Management Authority is a state agency responsible for developing plans and programs relating to water resource management in the areas of water quality, water quantity, flood control, and water conservation education

The river basin covers 2.3 million acres in southeast Alabama and includes all or portions of the counties of Barbour, Bullock, Coffee, Covington, Crenshaw, Geneva, Geneva, Henry, Houston, and Pike. The Watershed Management Authority is non-regulatory and governed by a 16-member Board of Directors selected from the 10 southeastern counties.