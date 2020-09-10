Dothan adding new 2-mile nature trail to Westgate Park

Dothan Leisure Services is blazing a new trail at Westgate Park.

The department decided that creating a single-track walking path similar to the Forever Wild Trails would be a feasible addition to complement the existing bike and walking trails.

“People are always looking for different trail experiences; some people want a little more of a challenge than others,” Tyson Carter, assistant director for Dothan Leisure Services operations, said at a recreation board meeting Thursday. “We weren’t sure at first if there was space to do this until we got out there… What we discovered is we could probably get about two miles out there of true single-track completely natural trail right there, so we’re excited to go in and bring that out there.”

Carter drew a line on a map of Westgate Park showing the trail will largely exist in-between the existing bike and wide walking paths, sometimes joining with the existing walking trail where it isn’t possible to incorporate another trail around the soccer fields and fire station.

Workers will not flatten the ground and pack dirt on the trail like the existing path, but will clear a path characterized by the natural terrain of the land, making for a more challenging journey for hikers.