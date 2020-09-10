Dothan adding new 2-mile nature trail to Westgate Park

Dothan Leisure Services is blazing a new trail at Westgate Park.
The department decided that creating a single-track walking path similar to the Forever Wild Trails would be a feasible addition to complement the existing bike and walking trails.
“People are always looking for different trail experiences; some people want a little more of a challenge than others,” Tyson Carter, assistant director for Dothan Leisure Services operations, said at a recreation board meeting Thursday. “We weren’t sure at first if there was space to do this until we got out there… What we discovered is we could probably get about two miles out there of true single-track completely natural trail right there, so we’re excited to go in and bring that out there.”
Carter drew a line on a map of Westgate Park showing the trail will largely exist in-between the existing bike and wide walking paths, sometimes joining with the existing walking trail where it isn’t possible to incorporate another trail around the soccer fields and fire station.
Workers will not flatten the ground and pack dirt on the trail like the existing path, but will clear a path characterized by the natural terrain of the land, making for a more challenging journey for hikers.
“It’s going to be very primitive; it’s not going to be the Forever Wild level of trail, but it will be a single trail giving people another option,” Carter said.
The recreation board seemed excited about the plan, given the amount of use the Westgate Park trails accommodate.
“If you want to start true trail running, this is a great way to try it without it being so overwhelming,” Dothan Leisure Services Director Allison Hall said.
All of the work will be done in-house, so the only costs associated with the project are labor and equipment maintenance.
Carter said work will likely start at the beginning of October and hopes for it to be completed by the end of the year.
In other business, board members and staff discussed the possibility of paving the entrance of Eastgate Park and enhancing the walking trails.
Aquatics Manager Kelly Carter said Aquacise classes will start back in two weeks, though class sizes will be limited and classes will be spread out so large groups of people will not be entering and exiting the facility at one time.
She also plans to make a presentation to the Dothan City Commission soon about Water World’s next phase of improvements.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.