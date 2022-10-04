Dothan adopts regulations for short-term rentals

Owners of short-term rentals have 90 days to register their properties with the City of Dothan now that city commissioners have approved an ordinance regulating such rentals.

Commissioners voted Tuesday to amend the city’s zoning ordinance to regulate short-term rentals and require a business license for owners of those rentals.

The commission also approved a three-year agreement with Avenu Insights and Analytics to provide auditing services and help identify short-term rental properties in the city limits.

While short-term rental owners have 90 days to register their properties, they have six months to obtain the required business license.

In addition to the $100 business license required for each property, owners of short-term rentals must remit lodging tax just as hotels and motels currently do. Owners will have to show proof of having paid their lodging tax when they renew their business license each year. Failure to remit lodging tax means the owner could lose their business license to operate a short-term rental.

Back taxes will not be required to secure a business license in the first year.

The short-term rental ordinance has been in the works for several years and has been before the Dothan Planning Commission and the Dothan City Commission numerous times as changes have been requested and made. Most recently, the city removed a requirement for liability insurance, and the three different measures were tabled from the commission’s Sept. 6 meeting.

A short-term rental is a room or residential dwelling rented for no more than 30 consecutive days. Listings are found on sites such as Airbnb and VRBO. Avenu Insights and Analytics will be reviewing different websites to identify short-term rentals and make sure they are in compliance.

Dothan’s ordinance defines two classifications of short-term rentals. A short-term commercial rental (STCR) is a non-owner-occupied rental. A short-term residential rental (STRR) is an owner-occupied rental. While an STRR is permitted in all residential zoning districts, an STCR needs a special exception by the city’s zoning adjustment board in most residential districts.

Regulations vary between the two classifications, but the ordinance requires all short-term rental owners to collect information on the vehicles of guests and establishes a quiet time from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. It also sets occupancy limits for rentals and allows owner-occupied rentals to use approved accessory dwelling units as short-term rentals in lieu of a room in the owner’s home.

A 250-foot buffer is required between short-term commercial rentals if located in a single-family zoning district. The buffer won’t affect existing short-term commercial rentals as long as owners register properties and meet other requirements.

However, Planning Director Todd McDonald said failure to register a short-term commercial rental will invalidate any claim by the owner that the property operated as a STCR prior to the city’s ordinance. Should another STCR register and begin operating within the 250 foot buffer, the owner will have no claim to being there first.

McDonald said the application process for short-term rentals will be done online and should be up on the city’s website, dothan.org, by Wednesday.

In other business:

- The Dothan City Commission voted to modify a contract with Lewis Construction for Phase II of renovations and additions to Rip Hewes Stadium, adding $267,744 in change orders to the project. The change orders bring the total project amount to nearly $9.4 million.

- Commissioners also awarded Lewis Construction a bid for a project to construct a new concession stand and restrooms at the Westgate BMX track. The total bid was more than $1.1 million. While the project will accommodate large BMX events held at the track, the restrooms will also be available to people using the walking and bicycle trail at Westgate Park.