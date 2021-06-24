Dothan airport holds first youth aviation camp

The Dothan Regional Airport helped kids take flight and learn the ins and outs of aviation at the first ever Adventures in Aviation Kid’s Camp this week.
The three-day camp was created to engage and educate 25 students from Dothan City Schools between the ages of 10-12 who lack experience and exposure in the air travel industry. The free camp provided lunch and snacks, as well as transportation to and from the airport each day.
The students were shown around the airport, observed TSA and other employees, and even got to see the inside of a private plane. They have worked with paper and Styrofoam model airplanes to understand what makes a plane fly, as well as viewed a Vietnam-era aircraft.
“It’s basically just to interact with what airports do and show them that there’s other jobs here besides being a pilot,” said Adam Hartzog, executive director of the Dothan Airport. “It also shows the different avenues of education you can take to work in an airport.”
Hartzog said he wanted to reach out to kids that haven’t gotten a chance to experience the airport and everything it does.
“We’ve taken them through each tenant and let them explain what they do and what jobs are available there,” Hartzog said. “We hope this is something the kids will keep with them for the rest of their lives.”
Hartzog said he hopes that next summer they can expand and have two or three camps throughout the summer so more children can experience it.
