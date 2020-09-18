Dothan ambulance, police respond to incident at Carver school

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dothan police and emergency medical personnel responded to an incident at Carver School of Math, Science and Technology on Friday morning after a student threw a water bottle at a staff member, according to police.

Police correspondence reported a possible assault at the school involving a 35-year-old male in the band room. They indicated the man had a seizure.

Police Chief Steve Parrish confirmed that a special needs student threw a water bottle at a teacher, and an ambulance responded to the scene. If it unclear if the water bottle caused the seizure.

No charges have been filed, but Parrish said the incident would likely be labeled as harassment, not an assault.

"On September 18, Carver School was notified of an individual with a medical incident that required the attention of medical personnel. The individual is now under medical care,” Dothan City Schools Public Communications Officer Megan Dorsey said. “No students or staff were in danger at any time.”

No other details were released about the incident.

