Dothan announces upcoming street work

  • Updated
City of Dothan logo (copy)

A contractor working for the City of Dothan will begin milling a portion of Selma Street as well as resurfacing two other city streets.

Midsouth plans to mill Selma Street from Third Avenue to South Alice Street beginning Monday, June 20, according to a news release from the City of Dothan. This stretch of Selma Street will cross intersections of Range, Appletree, South St. Andrews, Foster, South Oates, Dusy, and Lena streets. The milling process of removing layers of pavement should take about three days and will be followed by resurfacing.

Midsouth will also resurface East Savannah Street, West Savannah Street, and Vassar Street during the week if weather permits.

