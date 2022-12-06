Dothan approves inducements for HudsonAlpha Wiregrass - commits $20.6 million

To bring HudsonAlpha Wiregrass to Dothan, the city will not only provide a space in its proposed innovation center but is also committing $20.6 million to be paid out over the next five years.

It’s an investment that city commissioners and Dothan’s mayor say will be transformative.

“Return on investment can mean more than dollars, it can be more than jobs,” Mayor Mark Saliba said during Tuesday’s Dothan City Commission meeting. “It’s a heritage, a legacy, I think that our children and grandchildren will take part in way past our time sitting up here.”

Commissioners approved an inducement agreement with HudsonAlpha on Tuesday, approving an initial payment of $450,000 to be followed by a regular schedule of quarterly payments that increase over five years.

“I think this has the potential, real potential, to be a transformative thing for our community,” Commissioner Gantt Pierce said. “I hope the general public understands this opportunity and that we embrace this opportunity.”

For their part, HudsonAlpha plans to bring its three key initiatives – research, economic development, and education – to the Wiregrass with a focus on agriculture and developing new peanut varieties that will be more resistant to drought and disease.

HudsonAlpha Wiregrass began operations in Dothan on Oct. 1. Peanut research will be led by HudsonAlpha’s peanut expert Josh Clevenger, and local schools are already lined up to help with growing and extracting DNA from plants.

Plans also involve working with local farmers, who could eventually use new plants in their fields.

“It’s a unique opportunity for us, and it’s been said fortune favors the bold, and this is certainly a bold initiative,” Commissioner John Ferguson said.

Earlier this year, the City of Dothan and Huntsville-based HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology announced the partnership to create HudsonAlpha Wiregrass.

At its Huntsville campus, the nonprofit institute conducts genomic research to improve human health, create new medicines, and develop sustainable farming practices. It also supports and houses emerging biotech companies and entrepreneurs and provides educational opportunities to students. The institute has brought around 50 biotech companies to the Huntsville campus since it opened in 2008.

As far as a Dothan location, the plan is to house HudsonAlpha Wiregrass in the Wiregrass Arts and Innovation Center, a proposed building that is part of Dothan’s City Center project. The city’s inducement agreement provides for office space, meeting and education spaces, and research laboratories as well as growing fields in Dothan.

Along with its commitment toward agriculture research, economic development and education, HudsonAlpha will provide the city an annual report and an annual Biotechnology Guidebook, which HudsonAlpha also delivers to the Alabama State Board of Education.

HudsonAlpha President Dr. Neil Lamb said the partnership is about transforming agriculture and using research as a way to recruit additional companies to the area and grow new companies focused on agricultural innovations.

“It is about growing the economy of the Wiregrass and adding the field of genomics, building on the agricultural heritage that is so rich here in the community,” Lamb said during Tuesday’s commission meeting.

The biotech field, Lamb said, no longer requires facilities to be located on the East or West coasts or anchored by an academic university.

“The field now allows us to do this work in lots of places, and Dothan is an ideal spot,” Lamb said.