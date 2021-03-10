Dothan Area Botanical Gardens adjusts hours for summer

The Dothan Area Botanical Gardens will have new operating hours beginning Sunday, March 14, to reflect the change to Daylight Savings Time.

“Our summer hours will be from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Sunday until Nov. 7, 2021," Executive Director William Holman in a news release. "At the end of Daylight Savings Time in November, our hours will go back to 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.”

The Dothan Area Botanical Gardens is 46 acres of more than 20 different “pocket gardens” including a rose garden, daylily garden, herb garden, meditation garden, azalea garden, Asian garden, tropical house, camellia garden, demonstration flower & vegetable garden. Other features include a wedding garden, gazebo, picnic pavilion, children’s playground and both large and small spaces for rental. Some indoor spaces are currently closed to rentals due to COVID-19. The garden’s primary structure is the 8,000 square-foot Ralph and Carolyn Smith Botanical Center.

Admission to the Gardens is $5 for visitors age 16 and older, with free admission to Garden members and visitors age 15 or younger. Garden memberships provide free admission to the Garden for twelve months, discounts at several local nurseries and free admission to over 300 other public gardens across the U.S. Memberships are available at the door or online by visiting the Garden’s website at www.dabg.com.

The Dothan Area Botanical Garden is located at 5130 Headland Ave. in Dothan. The pet-friendly (must be on leash) facility is open seven days a week. For more information, call 334-793-3224.