Dothan Area Botanical Gardens announces “Gardens Aglow” dates

The Dothan Area Botanical Gardens will host its 10th annual Gardens Aglow event each Friday and Saturday evening between starting Friday, Nov. 25, and ending on Christmas Eve, Saturday, Dec. 24.

“Like last year, admission to Gardens Aglow will be by pre-paid timed admission tickets only,” said William Holman, the botanical gardens executive director.

Tickets may be purchased on the Dothan Area Botanical Gardens (DABG) website – www.dabg.com – for a particular arrival time and date. Arrival times are 5 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 6 p.m., 6:30 p.m., and 7 p.m. You must enter the gardens during your scheduled entry time. Regardless of scheduled arrival time, visitors can stay until the event closes at 8 p.m. Tickets for each arrival time slot are limited to assist in distributing the crowd to help prevent congestion. Tickets go on sale both online and in person on Nov. 14. Garden members can purchase tickets beginning Friday, Nov. 11.

Event dates are Nov. 25-26 as well as Dec. 2-3, Dec. 9-10, Dec. 16-17, and Dec. 23-24. There will be no event dates after Christmas.

Visitors will be able to walk a half-mile portion of the gardens’ paved trails to see and enjoy thousands of Christmas lights and lots of lighted holiday displays. Each year, additional lights and displays are added to this popular holiday event.

After a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Santa Claus will be back this year to visit with children and to learn what is on their Christmas list. In addition, there are a number of Christmas surprises to watch for in the trees, so kids are encouraged to bring flashlights. The beverage truck from Mural City Coffee Company will be on hand serving coffee, tea, and hot chocolate. Other food trucks will be available during Gardens Aglow as well, including MeltNGo grilled cheese and others. The Walden Farmhouse, a quaint turn-of-the-century farmhouse available for small group rentals, will be open for viewing and will offer free lemonade.

The DABG giftshop will also be open for those who want to purchase specialty items for the person on your Christmas list. Garden-related books, jewelry, mugs, notecards, pottery, home décor items and more are available. In addition, there are lots of kids items perfect for stocking stuffers as well.

Wheelchairs, strollers, pulled wagons, and leashed dogs are welcome each night. For safety reasons, bicycles, skateboards, and roller skates are not permitted. Entry to Gardens Aglow will be through the Botanical Center Building.

Cost is $8 per person and is free for children age 8 and under. The Dothan Area Botanical Gardens is located at 5130 Headland Ave. in Dothan. For more information, contact the Garden office at 334-793-3224.