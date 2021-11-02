 Skip to main content
Dothan Area Botanical Gardens announces winter hours
  • Updated
Dothan Area Botanical Gardens will change hours starting Sunday.

The Dothan Area Botanical Gardens will have new winter hours beginning Sunday, Nov. 7.

“Our winter hours will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Sunday, until March 13, 2022,” Executive Director William Holman said. "At the beginning of Daylight Saving Time next March, our hours will go back to 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.”

The 46-acre Dothan Area Botanical Gardens (DABG), located at 5130 Headland Ave. in Dothan, contains over 20 different gardens, a wedding gazebo, picnic pavilion, children’s playground, nature trails, spaces for rentals, and the Ralph and Carolyn Smith Botanical Center.

Admission is free for visitors 15 or younger and $5 for ages 16 or older.

Garden memberships provide free admission for a year, discounts at several local nurseries, and free admission to over 300 other public gardens across the U.S. Memberships can be purchased at the DABG or at www.dabg.com. For more information, call 793-3224.

