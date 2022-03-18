Dothan Area Botanical Gardens holds spring plant sale

The annual spring plant sale held by the Dothan Area Botanical Gardens is set for March 24-26, according to sale chairman and board member Larry Dykes.

The three-day event begins on Thursday, March 24, with a member-only “early bird” sale from 3 to 6 p.m. Dothan Area Botanical Garden (DABG) members will have the opportunity to have first pick of all the plants at the sale. Attendees to the sale will enter through the Smith Botanical Center and then proceed to the plant sale area adjacent to the antique greenhouse. Wine and cheese will be available while you browse the selection of plants. Anyone who is not a member of the Gardens can join online or at the Botanical Center prior to the sale.

The popular sale is open to the public Friday and Saturday, March 25 and 26, from 8 a.m. until noon each day. There is no admission charge to the Gardens to attend the sale. The Spring Plant Sale has become known for the variety and quality of plants available, and sales are usually brisk. Visitors will find a large selection of plants for both sunny and shady areas of a garden. A variety of hardy ferns, vines, flowering shrubs, small trees and more will be available.

The sale will also have a large selection of native azaleas, with colors varying from white to deep pink with all shades of yellow and orange in between. A few of the native azalea varieties include Admiral Semmes, Clear Creek, Frontier Gold, High Tide, Robert E. Lee, Tallulah Sunrise and more.

Other plant selections will include blueberries, tea olives, grancy greybeard, bottlebrush, knockout and drift roses and much more.

The spring plant sale is the longest-running fundraising event for the gardens, and all proceeds help support the operation and maintenance of the facility. An inventory of all the plants to be offered in the sale will be posted on the garden’s website before the sale. Sponsors of the event are Larry & Ronna Dykes and Lewis-Smith Supply.

The Dothan Area Botanical Gardens is located at 5130 Headland Ave. in Dothan. Currently, the hours for the pet-friendly (must be on leash) facility are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week. For more information, call 334-793-3224 or visit www.dabg.com.