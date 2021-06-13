Dothan Area Botanical Gardens hosts summer concert

The Dothan Area Botanical Gardens will host a free concert by the Alabama National Guard’s 151st Army Band Performance Team, Echelon Winds, as they perform a variety of patriotic and pop tunes in the Wedding Garden on July 2.

Attendees are even encouraged to pack a picnic supper for the musical evening under the stars. The concert will begin at 6:30 p.m.

A band of professional musicians, Echelon Winds is currently under the command of 1st Sgt. Karlton Stephens and performs all over the state of Alabama. When these citizen soldiers are not on deployment entertaining troops, their mission is to foster goodwill to U.S. citizens. The band last performed at the Dothan Area Botanical Gardens (DABG) in 2019 and request the venue for a concert again this year.

“We are excited that DABG was asked again to host this concert,” Gardens Director William Holman said. “After the crazy year we have all had in 2020, I think everyone will look forward to this opportunity to listen to some wonderful music in such a beautiful location.”

Visitors are encouraged to bring lawn chairs to the hour-long outdoor event. For more information, call 334-793-3224 or visit www.dabg.com.