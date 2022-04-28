Dothan Area Botanical Gardens to celebrate Go Public Gardens Day

The Dothan Area Botanical Gardens will celebrate Go Public Gardens Day on Saturday, May 7, with free admission for visitors during the event.

Created by the American Public Gardens Association, the Go Public Gardens campaign was formerly known as National Public Gardens Week. All over the U.S., public gardens will encourage the general public to visit, explore, learn, support, and volunteer at public gardens.

The Dothan Area Botanical Gardens (DABG) will participate with the one-day event on May 7. Visitors will also have the opportunity to visit with and learn from a variety of gardening experts throughout the garden grounds. Expected to be on hand will be members of the Wiregrass Master Gardeners, Coffee County Master Gardeners, Claybank Master Gardeners, Wiregrass Rose Society, Wiregrass Daylily Society, Wiregrass Beekeepers Association, Southeast Alabama Camellia Society, Happi Harvest Flower Farm, and others. Also on hand will be agents from the Alabama Cooperative Extension System along with DABG staff and volunteers.

Activities start at 10 a.m. and will last until 4 p.m. Admission is free during those hours.

Presentations will include sessions on composting, backyard chickens, attracting butterflies, bonsai, container gardens, how to gather soil samples and more. The tropical house, herb garden and the pitcher plant bog located in the Demonstration Garden will be staffed, and the Walden Farmhouse will be open with free lemonade.

Hands-on children’s activities in the Demonstration Garden will be included, and there will be a children’s story stage featuring the reading of some favorite children’s books in the Michelin Outdoor Classroom, sponsored by Downtown Books. Visitors will also find a food truck near the picnic pavilion.

The Dothan Area Botanical Garden includes over 20 different pocket gardens, including a growing legacy collection of native azaleas and all the azaleas native to Alabama. Other features of the 46-acre botanical gardens include a rose garden, daylily garden, hydrangea garden, Asian garden, tropical house and more. In addition, DABG has a wedding garden, gazebo, picnic pavilion, and a children’s playground.

The Dothan Area Botanical Garden is located at 5130 Headland Ave. in Dothan. The facility is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week. Pets are allowed as long as they are on a leash. For more information, call 334-793-3224 or visit www.dabg.com.