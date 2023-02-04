In cooperation with the Alabama Cooperative Extension System, the Dothan Area Botanical Gardens will host a guided bird walk on Saturday, Feb. 18, as part of the annual global “Great Backyard Bird Count.”

The walk begins at 8 a.m. and participants will count and tally all the birds seen during the walk and report the figures to the National Audubon Society and the Cornell Lab of Ornithology.

Now in its 26th year, the Great Backyard Bird Count is a popular “citizen science” project and helps researchers learn more about how bird populations are doing and how to protect them and the environment we share.

The 8 a.m. walk will be led by Troy University graduate student Christopher Buff. Participants will meet on the back porch of the Botanical Center. At 9 a.m., a self-guided walk is also available for visitors who want to walk the garden trails and birdwatch on their own.

Participants will be provided a bird check-list which can be completed and left at the Gardens office to be submitted to researchers associated with the GBBC. This is an outdoor activity, so dress appropriately and bring your binoculars.

Last year, citizens from 192 different countries reported results to event organizers. A whopping 384,641 participants reported seeing 7,099 different species of birds, an estimated 3/4ths of the world’s known species.

The guided walk is free with garden admission. Admission to the Gardens is $5 for adults with free admission to anyone age 15 or younger and to garden members. Hot coffee will be provided before and after the walk. Please register your attendance in advance by visiting the DABG website at www.dabg.com.

Birdwatchers can also participate from home during the four-day bird count (Feb. 17-20). Visit the official website at www.birdcount.org for more information.

The Dothan Area Botanical Garden includes over 20 different “pocket gardens” including a rose garden, daylily garden, hydrangea garden, Asian garden, camellia garden, herb garden and more. Other features of the 47-acre garden include a wedding garden, gazebo, and picnic pavilion.

The Dothan Area Botanical Garden is located at 5130 Headland Ave. in Dothan. The pet-friendly (must be on leash) facility is open from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. seven days a week. To learn more about DABG, contact the Garden office at 334-793-3224 or visit www.dabg.com.