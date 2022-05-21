Dothan Area Botanical Gardens to host tai chi, yoga classes starting in June

Those looking to practice tai chi or yoga in a lovely, serene setting will have their chance starting in June.

The Dothan Area Botanical Gardens, located on Headland Avenue in Dothan, will be offering yoga classes led by instructor Carmen Adams beginning June 6 and tai chi classes with Whitnye Rose classes on June 9.

Adams, who has over eight years of experience, will lead yoga classes each Monday and Wednesday starting at 9 a.m. in the Wedding Garden, which is located within view of the Rose Garden. Classes will last about one hour.

Adams completed her 200 hour Vinyasa Flow training with MH Yoga in Dothan, 500 hour advanced training with Balance 30A Yoga in Florida and received her Yin Yoga certification at Fish Tree Yoga in Florida.

“I will always be a student of the practice and am deeply grateful for the loving wisdom my teachers have shared with me,” Adams said. “In my classes, I love to combine creative sequencing, breath-centered practice and a dose of inspiration to help you deepen your practice and find contentment within yourself everyday.”

Mats and blocks will be provided for yoga classes or students can bring their own.

Tai chi classes will also be held in the Wedding Garden beginning at 9 a.m. on Thursdays. Rose, who has a master’s degree in Gerontology, is a certified personal trainer specializing in senior fitness, but the classes are open to all ages. Each class will last about one hour.

Tai chi is the number one recommended exercise for healthy aging. Characterized by slow graceful movements known as “forms” that mimic animals in nature, tai chi practice creates a greater sense of harmony within. It is very user friendly as no equipment is needed. Participants only need to wear loose comfortable clothing and bring a water bottle.

The cost for classes — tai chi and yoga — are $15 for the general public and $10 for Garden members. No pre-registration is necessary. All skill levels are welcome.

For more information, call the Gardens office at 334-793-3224 or visit www.dabg.com