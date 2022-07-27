Dothan Area Botanical Gardens to open butterfly house

A seasonal butterfly house will soon be the newest attraction at the Dothan Area Botanical Gardens.

Beginning Aug. 6, visitors will be able to visit the Wings of Wonder butterfly house at the 48-acre botanical gardens located on Headland Avenue in Dothan. At 1,800 square feet, the screened structure is intended to allow visitors the chance to see and learn about native butterflies and their life cycles.

Dothan Area Botanical Gardens Director William Holman said gardens staff and board members only know of two other large seasonal butterfly houses in Alabama — Huntsville and Birmingham — making this a unique opportunity for residents and visitors to the Wiregrass.

“When you enter, you will be surrounded by approximately 600 native butterflies," Holman said. "Visitors with a sharp eye will be able to observe adult butterflies emerge from their chrysalis, lay eggs, or young caterpillars feed on their host plants.”

The butterfly house will be open from April 1 to Oct. 31 and will follow the season and natural life cycle when butterflies are most active in the Wiregrass.

Butterflies play an important role in pollination, and scientists have determined that one out of every three bites of food is made possible thanks to the wind, water, and other pollinators like bees, bats, birds, beetles, and other small critters. Butterflies also help sustain the ecosystem and produce natural resources by helping plants reproduce.

Wings of Wonder will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday through Tuesday, and from 1 to 4 p.m., Wednesday through Friday. Admission is timed, with hourly tickets available at the garden entrance. Admission to Wings of Wonder is $3 per person, in addition to the regular entrance fee to the gardens — $5 for adults, free to ages 15 and younger. Admission to the gardens and Wings of Wonder is free to members of the botanical gardens.

“We are trying to reserve a few mornings a week for groups and area schools,” Holman said. “Groups and schools can submit a field trip request form to reserve a time and date on those mornings."