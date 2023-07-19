The Dothan Area Chamber Commerce's program, Dothan Area Young Professionals, will recognize 20 young professionals at the organization's 20 under 40 ceremony to be held at Health Center South Medical Tower on Tuesday, Aug. 29, at 5:30 p.m.

The 2023 honorees are:

— Bradley Bedwell, President, Premier Construction and Contracting Inc.

— Scott Coleson, CFO, Four Star Freightliner.

— Brinley Culbreth, Vice President of Community Business Development, Liberty Learning Foundation.

— Sabrina Dejong, Sales Account Manager, WOOF AM/FM.

— Emma Gaster, Assistant Marketing Manager, Eagle Eye Outfitters Inc.

— Latasha Hyatt, Director of Community Programming, G.W. Carver Interpretive Museum.

— Katy Lewis, Outreach Advocate, Wiregrass Angel House.

— Kelsey Lovering, Co-Owner / Marketing Director, A1 Soft Wash Pro.

— R. Brook Meadows, Attorney, Carr Allison.

— Katie Parrish, Branch Market Manager, Ameris Bank.

— Deshawnda Partlow, Director of Admissions, Fortis College.

— Amy Riddle, Partner, Push Crank Press.

— Katie Saliba, Sales, Personnel Resources.

— Hunter Skipper, Vice President / Commercial Loan Officer, MidSouth Bank.

— Melinda Sykes, Owner, Alabama Nail Co. and Waxing the City.

— Adra Talbott, Marketing Coordinator, Harley-Davidson of Dothan and Holland Motorsports.

— Levi Tate, CPA / Partner, ParsonsGroup.

— Derrick Tiller, Main Library Branch Manager, Dothan Houston County Library.

— Brittney Wilkerson, Community Relations Specialist, City of Dothan.

— Jason Wright, Facility Manager, Wiregrass Public Safety Center.

Established in 2018 by the Dothan Area Young Professionals, the 20 under 40's mission is to recognize the accomplishments and contributions of the area's outstanding young business leaders, and to perpetuate and inspire values of entrepreneurial spirit, personal integrity, and community leadership. During the ceremony, these 20 nominees will be recognized, and one will be named Outstanding Young Professional.

“Each of the 20 honorees hold numerous accolades and possess attributes that embody the mission of the 20 Under 40 program," Lori Wilcoxon, DACC chief operating officer, said in a press release. "They have demonstrated not only excellence in their workplace, but also in the areas of philanthropy and humanitarianism that have earned them the distinction as one of DAYP’s 20 under 40,”

For more information about DAYP or the 20 under 40 program, call the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce at 334-792-5138 or visit www.dothan.com/dothanareayoungprofessionals.