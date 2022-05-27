Dothan Area Chamber executive director receives state 2022 Chamber Professional Of The Year award

The Chamber of Commerce Association of Alabama recently presented Dean Mitchell, IOM, AACE, Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce executive director, the Chamber Professional of the Year award that recognizes the exemplary performance and leadership of an Alabama chamber executive to his or her local chamber.

The award, recognizing the professional career achievements of the candidate, was presented at the CCAA Executive Leadership Conference held in Tuscaloosa.

“Dean Mitchell being named the 2022 Chamber Professional of the Year by the Chamber of Commerce Association of Alabama comes as no surprise and is a well-deserved honor. As chairman of CCAA for two years, Dean’s thoughtful leadership and professionalism has left an indelible legacy for our organization and a lasting impression on those of us who are fortunate to call him friend,” remarked 2022 CCAA Chair Crystal Brown. “I am sure Dean will continue to have a positive impact on the Dothan area and our state for years to come.”

Paige G. Hutto, president and CEO of CCAA, said Mitchell is a true chamber professional. “Since Dean joined the Dothan Area Chamber and the chamber industry he has given of his time and talent without fail. Dothan, the Wiregrass area, our state and our association are better for his service,” Hutto said. “His collaborative nature makes him a leader in all that he does.”

Mitchell has served the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce and his community since 2015 after a 25-year career working within the U.S. House of Representatives as a chief of staff and press secretary.

Since arriving in the Wiregrass, he has served in a variety of leadership positions to include two-time Chamber of Commerce Association of Alabama board chairman, Visit Dothan board chairman, Local Workforce Council board chairman, Southeast AlabamaWorks board chairman and on the board of the Business Council of Alabama. Mitchell is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He and his wife, Maggie, have three sons.

In nominating Mitchell for this award, his nominator said, “When talking about Dean the word that I think of to describe him would be partnership. Dean believes in efficiency and the need to create partnerships with businesses, nonprofits, state programs, local, state and federal representatives and other chamber organizations in order to achieve a common goal. To those in the Wiregrass area, Dean is the one they reach out to when they have an idea or need advice. He is a great advisor and mentor with the ability to keep everyone on task.”

Criteria that were evaluated included experience, training and education, service to CCAA and other professional organizations, service to chamber colleagues, ethical conduct in dealing with others, a highly developed sense of professionalism, leadership and an abiding desire to advance the profession of chamber management.

Non-professional criteria evaluated included: non-chamber related community participation, civic participation, and religious, charitable and educational related activities. An out-of-state panel of chamber executives served as the review panel and award-selection committee.